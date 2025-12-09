The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Ex-Firefighter James Melady is scheduled for his second day of trial at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Melady faces a first-degree felony rape charge, a third-degree felony voyeurism charge, and a second-degree charge of fraud stemming from an incident aboard an ambulance, when Melady was on duty and he allegedly assaulted an unconscious patient. See: “Ex-Paramedic Accused of Raping Patient in Ambulance Is Denied Bond; County Issues New Rescue Protocols.”

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board, with newly selected Chair Christy Chong and Supreme Vice Chair Will Furry (assuming he’s back from his AIPAC-funded trip to Israel), meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. (See: “Furry and Chong Won Their Sleazy Battle. Ramirez and Ruddy Won the School Board.”)

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Readings: From Charlie Hebdo in Paris, Editor in Chief Gerard Briard writes: “Since the beginning of summer, Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard—meaning the army—to several major Democratic cities, such as Los Angeles (California), Washington D.C., Memphis (Tennessee), and Chicago (Illinois), which he calls, depending on his mood, the “murder capital of the world” or a “rat hole.” In recent days, he plans to send them into the streets of Portland, Oregon, on the pretext that a few mostly peaceful demonstrators protested against heavy-handed raids by immigration police. “Portland is burning. There are insurgents everywhere,” he claims. Federal Judge Karin J. Immergut firmly disputed this: “There is no insurrection in Portland nor a threat to national security” justifying the use of the military. The Oregon Attorney General stated that his state “will absolutely not participate in the president’s attempt to normalize the use of the U.S. military in our cities.” As one might guess, Trump doesn’t give a damn. […] It is therefore official: America is entering a war, literally and figuratively, against a part of its own society and half its population. And every reasonably sensible commentator is worried about what looks increasingly like the implementation of a totalitarian regime. Not to mention that in a country where political violence is part of the furniture and of history—including the most recent kind—where anyone can quite legally acquire three crates of assault rifles at the corner supermarket, pitting citizens against one another like this and designating domestic enemies to be gunned down by the thousands could have consequences that even Trump will have a hard time finding “great”…

