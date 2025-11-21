The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, Flagler Cares’ Carrie Baird and Cheryl Tristam discuss the Keep the Holiday Lights on program, with AdventHealth’s Michelle Bartlome and the Flagler Rotary’s Bill Butler and Scott Sowers talking about Fantasy Lights. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Adults, $25, youth, $15. Buckle up for a whirlwind journey with CRT’s revival of Around the World in 80 Days! This high-energy adaptation of the Jules Verne classic follows fearless Phileas Fogg as he races across the globe. With clever staging, quick-changing characters, and nonstop laughs, it’s a theatrical adventure full of heart, hilarity, and wonder. A fast-paced, fantastical adventure for the whole family.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Diary: Last night as I was going to sleep to the words of Montaigne on vanity (“There is perhaps no more obvious vanity than to write of it so vainly”) I had one of those sightly terrifying moments, as on many nights past when I’d piss in the middle of the night and see my mortality reflected in the porcelained pond before it’s flushed to its purgatorial cleanse at Waste Water Treatment Number 1, thinking of the rapid-fire repetitiveness, of the diminishing number, of these moments after lights out, when we cozy up to our pillows’ and blankets’ familiar folds in comfort so decadent, so guilt-ridden. I try, I try not to think of my fellow billions denied so much as a safe, decent bed, I try harder not to think of the pomposity of the thought, the cheap, putrid arrogance posing as empathy, since I am just as quickly back to the deceptiveness of the comfort wrapped in a night terror wrapped in pretention. It all feels like borrowed time. It can all end in a flash, we tell ourselves. But we are the flash. This is the flash. It doesn’t have to be projected or imagined as an end at some undefined future. It is an end, when even a year, five years, 20 years, are not even the blink of a flash. The last 60 certainly have been. The strobe light keeps getting more frantic. And now to 61 in this November of my vanity. “Here you have, a little more decently,” went Montaigne in the Donald Frame translation my brother Gabriel gifted me to mark my merest of 23rd year in 1987, himself even in 1588 waxing lyrical about that sewer plant in his mind’s Woodlands, “some excrements of an aged mind, now hard, now loose, and always undigested. And when shall I make an end of describing the continual agitation and changes of my thoughts, whatever subject they light on, since Didymus filled six thousand books with the sole subject of grammar?… But there should be some legal restraint aimed against inept and useless writers, as there is against vagabonds and idlers. Both I and a hundred others would be banished from the hands of our people. This is no jest. Scribbling seems to be a sort of symptom of an unruly age.” —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



