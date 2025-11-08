The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Notably: Dora-Mittelbau, also known as Dora, was a Nazi subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp, itself established, we may overlook, several years before the beginning of World War II. The brutality at Dora was extreme, the hangings a plaything of the SS, the undernourishment and overwork a norm. Dora sprawled underground in old salt mines, its workers forced to make the V-1 and V-2 rockets that rained on Britain. Francois le Lionnais was an intellectual industrialist, a fabulous chess player, a mathematician who was not yet 40 when the war started. He joined the Resistance, was arrested in October 1944, tortured, and sent to Dora. He survived to eventually become a founder of one of UNESCO’s branches. He published many books and gained a reputation for his style, his humor, his inventiveness. One of those works is a very brief essay called “La peinture a Dora,” or “Painting at Dora,” which can also be a play on word, Painting to Dora. It works both ways. He wrote it in 1946, and it begins this way: “The event took place one morning during one of those routines to which we were accustomed. We were a few thousand prisoners, stagnating on the roll-call square, while a general search was conducted. My gaze fell mechanically on the hill that rose up by the infirmary. Autumn had fully set in there. Then these great, bare trees swooped down on me without warning and carried me away with them. The Hell of Dora suddenly metamorphosed into a Breughel painting, and I became its guest. Aided, no doubt, by the physical and mental weakness in which we found ourselves, a keen exaltation seized me: the feeling of having escaped, as smoke might have, right under the eyes of my idiotic guards. This euphoria was short-lived. It was long enough, however, to allow me to endure the solid volley of punches and jaw-breaking slaps (yet another case revealing the expressive superiority of popular language over academic vocabulary: “baffes” [clouts] is what one ought to say) which were my lot when my turn came to be searched. I knew then that I was once again being summoned by the call of an old passion.” What follows is his description of the way he and a fellow inmate (who did not survive) would spend those moments recreating paintings entirely from memory, one after the other, in detail so astounding that when Le Lionnais described “The Embarkation for Cythera,” the Watteau painting, his friend fell in love with the woman in the bottom left of the painting, giving the words sight unseen–giving the emotion of that love–a meaning as heartbreaking as it is sublime. Together they built an entire museum of the imagination, which made me think of Orhan Pamuk’s Museum of Innocence, a work of similar mind-bending beauty, without the overlay of terror and dehumanization, and where the protagonist goes about recreating his fleeting love for a woman through little objects he collects. Memory is our refuge, and how: at one point in his Dora nightmare Le Lionnais begins to introduce elements from one painting into another just to see how the “characters” react. The exercises did a lot to keep him sane, and eventually to save him. It is in sum a living truth that through art and imagination, we can defy, at least up to a point, even the worst prison invented by man. After completing this entry, I came across a video where all the works cited in “La peinture a Dora” are shown and commented by a writer at the Louvre. I could not make the English subtitles work. I’m not sure they’re available. But it is enough to look at the paintings and hear the cadences of the presenter to get a flavor of the work, leaving the rest to le Lionnais’ device: just imagine. —P.T.

Now this:





