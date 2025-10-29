The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
Clay Jones update: Clay wrote on Oct. 24: “A few days ago, someone asked me if I had tried to draw yet. Even though it wasn’t a rude question, it kinda pisses me off. I feel like the person who asked the question didn’t really appreciate that I had suffered a stroke. It’s not like I’m gonna start drawing cartoons again tomorrow. But today, Ii-Linh, an occupational therapy trainer, made me write my name. This result is after several attempts. It’s frustrating right now that there are so many issues that I can’t hit. More than one person has asked me about using AI to create cartoons with my ideas. This is a non-starter for me. AI is bullshit. I believe if I were the type of person who would use AI, then I wouldn’t have the overwhelming amount of support I have right now. Anyone who even suggests that I would use AI does not have any idea what kind of person I am. To give you an idea of how unethical AI is, Daryl Cagle is using it. Think about it like this: Of all the great people in the history of the world, from Albert Einstein, Abraham Lincoln, Kurt Cobain, to Martin Luther King, who are they trying to replicate with AI? The dumb blonde chick from Three’s Company. Then again, we could’ve had an intelligent president instead of the one that we have right now. […] I am supposed to check out of the rehab center on Wednesday. I don’t know where I’m going to be after that, whether I am going home or to another center. A lot of people love to give me advice about this, but the problem with that is, nobody knows all the exact details about my medication or my situation. I do appreciate that so many people care and want to help, but I think a lot of people need to slow their roll a little bit. A lot of people like to give advice without listening. Now I would ask that you appreciate the work that goes into this blog. Writing by dictating into the microphone and typing with one finger is a real pain in the ass. The other issue is that I don’t feel like I can give the attention required to blog every day when I’m going through physical therapy. It is so freaking hard.”
In October [2008] Christian right leaders launched a series of attacks on Obama, predicting doomsday if he were elected. More than the usual jeremiads, they seemed to be signs of desperation. Stephen Strang titled one of his weekly emails to readers, “Life as We Know It Will End if Obama Is Elected,” writing that gay rights and abortion rights would be strengthened, taxes would rise, and “people who hate Christianity will be emboldened to attack our freedoms.” 1os Focus Action published a lengthy “Letter from 2012 in Obama’s America,” imagining what the future would look like if Obama won. In its crystal ball it saw:
- The U.S. Supreme Court with a liberal majority has forced the Boy Scouts to disband because of its decision they would have to “hire homosexual scoutmasters and allow them to sleep in tents with young boys.”
- Tens of thousands of Christian teachers in public schools have quit or been fired; private Christian schools have been closed; home schooling is all but outlawed; and many parents have taken their families to Australia and New Zealand.
- Health care has been nationalized with long lines for surgery and no access to hospitals for people over eighty.
- Because of Obama’s reluctance to use force, terrorists have attacked four American cities; Iran has exploded a nuclear bomb on Tel Aviv; and Russia has captured and occupied the Baltic States and Eastern Europe.
- Conservative talk radio has been shut down; dozens of Bush officials have been imprisoned; and Obama has repressed dissent to the point that “hardly any brave citizen dares to resist the new government policies anymore.”
–From Frances FitzGerald’s The Evangelicals (2017).
