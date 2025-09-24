The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Ex-Firefighter James Melady is scheduled for a pre-trial at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Melady faces a first-degree felony rape charge, a third-degree felony voyeurism charge, and a second-degree charge of fraud stemming from an incident aboard an ambulance, when Melady was on duty and he allegedly assaulted an unconscious patient. See: “Ex-Paramedic Accused of Raping Patient in Ambulance Is Denied Bond; County Issues New Rescue Protocols.” Also, C.J. Nelson Sr., accused of providing false information to law enforcement and tampering with evidence as deputies were investigating the shooting death of 18-month-old Ja’Liyah Allen in September 2023. Nelson’s son, C.J. Nelson Jr., pleaded to the manslaughter charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. His father pleaded on Sept. 3, and is expected to be sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years on probation.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Palm Coast City Council Final Budget Hearing, 5:15 at Palm Coast City Hall. The background materials are here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Readings: From Reporters Without Borders, a piece called “Gazawood,” on the “deadly accusations against Gaza journalists.” “On 11 August 2025, just a few hours after the killing of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al‑Sharif in a targeted strike on a tent sheltering a group of journalists near the Al‑Shifa Hospital in western Gaza, a chilling image was posted on the Telegram channel of Or Fialkov, who has been presented by some Israeli media as a researcher and expert in war and terrorism — even though it appears he has no diploma or academic qualifications in the field, and the company under his name offers digital marketing services . He recently published a photo of two Gazan journalists, Mohnad Qashta and Mohamed al‑Sharif, with a target photoshopped over their faces alongside a call for murder: “Here are other ‘journalists’ the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must eliminate in Gaza.” When contacted by RSF, Or Fialkov said that he stands by his demand “for the elimination of terrorists,” but denies issuing an “incitement to murder.” He justifies his claims by alleging that Mohnad Qashta himself stated his brother was a Hamas terrorist. He also believes that Mohamed al‑Sharif — the uncle of Anas al‑Sharif, killed on 11 August and accused of terrorism by Or Falkov— was replacing his nephew “within Hamas and on the air of Al Jazeera.” Or Fialkov cited the website Media Watch Legal to back up these unsubstantiated claims, yet the site does not mention these two journalists. The launch of Media Watch Legal was announced on 2 September by Amichai Chikli, the Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism — the very day after a mass communications operation to support Gaza’s journalists coordinated by RSF and the global civic movement Avaaz. Media Watch Legal’s stated aim is to flag “fake journalists.” It is one of several examples of the Israeli authorities’ sustained investment in the media sphere. A recent investigation by Israel‑based independent outlets +972 Magazine and Local Call also revealed the existence of a secret military intelligence unit, dubbed a “legitimation cell,” tasked with finding purported links between Gaza journalists and Hamas. […] More absurd still, Media Watch Legal claimed in a now‑deleted post that Moustafa Thuraya, a journalist who worked with the French press agency Agence France‑Presse (AFP), was not a real journalist based on the sole evidence that his Facebook account shares “three mutual friends with three individuals identified as affiliated with Hamas,” noting he had no direct Facebook connections with Hamas members. In January 2024, Moustafa Thuraya was killed in a targeted Israeli strike alongside Hamza al‑Dahdouh from Al Jazeera. The Israeli army claimed that they “belonged to terrorist groups,” without providing sufficient evidence . The spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to the RSF request for comment. […] Another common accusation against Gaza’s journalists is that they stage their depictions of daily life in the blockaded enclave, closed off since October 2023. Gaza’s journalists are regularly suspected of fabricating their images and videos, a smear campaign grouped under the labels “Gazawood” or “Pallywood” (a portmanteau of “Palestine” and “Hollywood”), a reference to the famous California cinema scene. The label is amplified by several influential pro‑Israeli accounts on social media, including one account on the platform X openly named “Gazawood” that counts over 90,000 followers. The Israeli fact‑checking NGO Fake Reporter identified the individuals behind the account as a former Israeli general, an Israeli author of young adult books and the US historian Richard Landes — the very person who coined the term “Pallywood.” The report analysed over 700 posts of Gazawood content and found that only 5.75 per cent were accurate.”

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



