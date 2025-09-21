The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

‘Avenue Q,’ at City Repertory Theatre, 3 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Celebrate CRT’s 15th season with the Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q! This laugh-out-loud musical blends puppetry, pop culture, and catchy songs to explore adulthood, love, and finding purpose. Don’t miss this unforgettable, irreverent journey through the ups and downs of post-college life—CRT-style. Tickets are $32.70 for adults, $17.17 for students (including ticketing fees). Book here.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Nunsense,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $37.55 per person. Book here. Definitely “habit-forming”, this riotous show takes us through a fundraiser organized by the Little Sisters of Hoboken. They are trying to raise money to bury ​one of their sisters​ who was ​accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Originating as a line of greeting cards, Goggin expanded the concept into a full musical that became the second-longest off-Broadway run in history.

‘All Shook Up,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Sept. 13, 19, 20, at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for youth, $30 for adults. Book here. It’s 1955, and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Notebook: On Jan. 7, 2015, a pair of Algerian brothers pledging allegiance to an al-Qaeda offshoot found the secret offices of Charlie Hebdo, shot a policeman and office workers, entered an editorial meeting taking place that morning, and shot everyone inside, killing 12 and wounding 15. Philippe Lançon was among the writers in the editorial meeting. He survived, barely. He spent the next nine months in hospital, then he wrote a book. Lançon and his French publisher Gallimard called his 2018 memoir Le Lambeau, which translates to The Shred. It could also translate to The Flap, or The Rag, all of which describe what was left of him after the shooting and what saved him: a flap of skin and shred of bone grafted onto his jaw. The title had no subtitle. Not even the word “memoir.” It needed neither. A lambeau is by definition detached, hanging, torn from what it had been, in this case from all that had been. When New York-based Europa Editions published the American translation by Steven Rendall in 2019, it titled the book Disturbance and, as if condescending to American audiences who need to be led by the hand, gave it a subtitle: Surviving Charlie Hebdo. Both are inaccurate. “Disturbance” has nothing to do with much of anything in the book, and certainly not with the mass murder itself, which was–need it be said?–not a mere “disturbance.” Surviving Charlie Hebdo is factually, almost offensively false: Lançon did not survive Charlie Hebdo. Charlie Hebdo was not the assailant. He survived the massacre, and continues to write for Charlie Hebdo, which carries on its weekly assaults of satire to this day. Surviving Charlie Hebdo suggests a boast that sidelines the memory of the 12 who were killed. It mischaracterizes Lançon’s painfully conflicted–shredded–sense of survival, to the point of having always felt ambivalent about the “Je Suis Charlie” movemen even as he recognized, lying in his hospital bed, that “how the attack created a chain of abrupt suffering, shared or individual, in which each friend of the victim seems to have been suddenly branded, like livestock, with a red-hot iron: rape is collective. That’s why, starting on January 7, my life no longer belonged to me. I became responsible for all those who, in one way or another, loved me. My wounds were also theirs. My ordeal was joint property.” Sadly, terribly familiar words, at times so tragically misapplied and abused to our shame. —P.T.

