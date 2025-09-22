The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler County Government Tax and Budget Hearing: The Flagler County Commission holds the second of two public hearings at b5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, on its 2025-26 property tax rate and budget. The hearing includes consideration of a special assessment, or tax, for the barrier island to raise revenue for beach protection. The tax would be set at zero next year, but would be a placeholder for an actual levy the following year. The inclusion of the special assessment on residents’ tax bills, even at zero, has been controversial.

Palm Coast Charter Review Committee Meeting: The city’s committee, appointed by the City Council to propose revisions to the city charter, meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. The committee is made up of Patrick Miller, Ramon Marrero, Perry Mitrano, Michael Martin and Donald O’Brien. The meeting is moderated by Georgette Dumont, an independent moderator and the Director of the Master of Public Administration program at the University of North Florida. The meeting is open to the public and includes a public-comment segment.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Byblos: Last month’s Library of America delivery was Hemingway’s Farewell to Arms and writings related to that period of his, when he predicted this period of ours (“Perhaps wars weren’t won any more. Maybe they went on forever. Maybe it was another Hundred Years’ War.” And: ” “There isn’t always an explanation for everything.”) From the overly famous to the obscure. The latest delivery is of Ernest Gaines, Four Novels. Ernest Gaines? I turn to the Times obituary from Nov. 5, 2019: “Ernest J. Gaines, who wrote of the inner struggle for dignity among Southern black people before the civil rights era in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and other acclaimed novels, died on Tuesday at his home in Oscar, La. He was 86.” His University of Louisiana page: “His brilliant portrayals of race, community, and culture in rural south Louisiana –in particular of both dispiriting and triumphal experiences of black personhood–made him a greatly respected and beloved world-renowned author. From The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman to A Lesson Before Dying and The Tragedy of Brady Sims, Gaines’s stories addressed the timeless issues of class, poverty, and race which transcend the American South and which transcend America itself. While his fictional world centers on a small rural place in south Louisiana, his address is to universal challenges, to the human dignity of all peoples, no matter where they come from.” Safe to say, he would not be top of the list on the DeSantis-approved reading lists for Florida schools and colleges. The LOA volume is another thinnish one, just 828 pages. It includes Jane Pittman and Lesson Before Dying, also In My Father’s House (not to be confused with Isaac Singer’s In My Father’s Court) and A Gathering of Old Men. The Autobiography was a 1971 nominee for the Pulitzer Prize, but no fiction prize was awarded that year. Great Books Guy tells us that the jury could not feel strongly enough for Losing Battles by Eudora Welty, Mr. Sammler’s Planet by Saul Bellow, or The Wheel of Love by Joyce Carol Oates. Obama presented him the National medal of Arts in 2013. “Generous, compassionate, and deeply moving,” the four novels gathered in the LOA volume “portray women and men caught in the vortex of race in America, struggling in hope toward hard-won moments of justice and unity,” the Library says. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



