Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Independence Day Events in Flagler Beach and Palm Coast and Evening Fireworks: The day’s festivities begin with the cherished Stars and Stripes parade down A1A in Flagler Beach starting at 9 a.m., presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. The parade will follow its traditional route from North 6th Street to South 6th Street along A1A in Flagler Beach, within view of the pier about to be demolished and rebuilt (along with that boardwalk). Following the parade, residents and visitors can enjoy the beach (remember that sunscreen) while indulging in the music and entertainment provided by DJ Vern of SURF 97.3 FM at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. Day-long activities there include including hula hoops, corn hole toss, limbo, and a Kona Ice brain-freeze contest. The highlight of the day will be the Fireworks Over the Runways, hosted at the Flagler Executive Airport off of Fin Way in Palm Coast. The entire community is welcome to attend, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9:00 p.m. Details here.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3





Notably: It was at Harvard, after all, that Emerson delivered his great “American Scholar” lecture on Aug. 31, 1837, a lecture that did for American literature what Jefferson’s Declaration had done for American politics: it declared independence from the old world. “We have listened too long to the courtly muses of Europe,” Emerson wrote. So why, when Harvard marked its 350th anniversary in September 1986, did it invite as its two keynote speakers prince–now king–Charles (John Harvard, whose donation of 300 books founded the school, was an English immigrant), and Ahmed Yamani, at the time ending 25 years as Saudi Arabia’s oil minister, a one-time Harvard student, and the not-too-bright mastermind of the 1973 oil embargo that followed the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, and collapsed within a few weeks. He would be fired immediately after the 1986 speech, in part because of his speech, which took policy positions the Saudi king considered at variance from the kingdom’s. That’s beside the point. Charles could be excused with that distant connection to John Harvard. But Yamani? True, Yamani carried on bromances with every president on his watch and was the darling of the Georgetown set, one of those great hypocrites of Saudi power and presumption (the kind of hypocrisy that lectures at Harvard from near the spot where Emerson lectured while glibly, ruthlessly repressing a nation on a scale comparable only to today’s North Korea and the Taliban in Afghanistan). Yamani had donated money to the school’s Islamic studies program, the program now targeted by the shah of maga. So criticism of Harvard’s 1986 decision is relative. Nothing wrong with a donation to Islamic studies programs–unless you consider the source, and an irony Emerson would have found unscholarly. The 375th was a bit more melodious. —P.T.

