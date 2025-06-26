July 4 Celebration from Flagler Beach Parade to Palm Coast Fireworks at County Airport

Flagler County Government and the Cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell invite all Flagler County residents and visitors to the United Flagler 4th Community Celebration on Friday, July 4.

The day’s festivities begin with the cherished Stars and Stripes parade down A1A in Flagler Beach in the morning, presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. The parade will follow its traditional route from North 6th Street to South 6th Street along A1A in Flagler Beach, within view of the pier about to be demolished and rebuilt (along with that boardwalk).

Following the parade, residents and visitors can enjoy the beach (remember that sunscreen) while indulging in the music and entertainment provided by DJ Vern of SURF 97.3 FM at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. Day-long activities there include including hula hoops, corn hole toss, limbo, and a Kona Ice brain-freeze contest.

The highlight of the day will be the Fireworks Over the Runways, hosted at the Flagler Executive Airport off of Fin Way in Palm Coast. The entire community is welcome to attend, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The fireworks display begins at 9:00 p.m. The fireworks are a $19,500 production of Master Pyro Displays of Jacksonville. It will consist of over 3,300 shells, more than 3,000 of them in the 3-inch or smaller range, with 149 4-inch shells, 100 5-inch shells, six 18-inch shells, and four shells 8 inches or larger. The show is slated for 15 to 16 minutes.

For attendees of the fireworks show, please take note of a change in location this year.

Guest parking, including handicapped parking, will be situated on the south side (back of the airport), accessible via Fin Way off South Belle Terre Boulevard. This will be the sole event location this year. There will be no access to the front of the airport and no parking at Flagler Palm Coast High School.

A variety of vendors, including food vendors, a beer garden, kids’ activities, and more, will be available. A main stage featuring a DJ will maintain an energetic atmosphere, and at 7:00 p.m., local dignitaries and elected officials will recite the Declaration of Independence. The Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard will present the nation’s colors, and the talented Melanie DiMartino will grace us with her rendition of the National Anthem. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Portable restroom facilities and a handwashing station will also be provided.

It’s a free event all around, including parking. Glass bottles are strictly prohibited. The airport will remain operational throughout the day, with a temporary closure during the fireworks show. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Palm Coast Public Works Department and Flagler County Assist volunteers, will oversee traffic control, crosswalks, and parking. Carpooling is strongly encouraged to ensure the accommodation of as many people as possible.

Save the date and join us for a day filled with fun, entertainment, and patriotic celebration! All event information will be available at UnitedFlagler4th.com. Stay updated with the latest news and information through various digital communication channels.

Note: this is an updated article that has appeared ahead of previous July 4 celebrations. Previous comments have been preserved below.