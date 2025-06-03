The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: John Cascone, the former local physician serving two years on probation after pleading to two battery charges in a 2023 case, is to appear before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols for a probation violation hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here . For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Readings: Last month Jonathan Lord, the director of emergency management in Flagler County, warned county commissioners not to expect too much from FEMA, the federal emergency management administration the current regime is wanting to gut. He did not speak about the undermining of the country’s weather and hurricane forecasting capabilities, what Michael Lowry, a hurricane specialist and storm surge expert at an ABC affiliate in Miami called “A Hurricane Season Like No Other” in a piece for the Times last week: “But as we head into what NOAA forecasts will be another active Atlantic hurricane season, the Trump administration and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency are downsizing the agency, which houses the National Weather Service, the hurricane hunters and many other programs crucial to hurricane forecasters. Without the arsenal of tools from NOAA and its 6.3 billion observations sourced each day, the routinely detected hurricanes of today could become the deadly surprise hurricanes of tomorrow. […] With dozens of local forecast offices struggling to maintain 24/7 operations, NOAA put out a mayday on May 13 asking remaining staff members to temporarily vacate their posts to salvage what was left of the nation’s critical warning network. Nearly half of local forecast offices are critically understaffed, with a vacancy rate of 20 percent or higher, and several are going dark for part of the day, increasing the risk of weather going undetected and people going unprotected and unwarned. The staff reshuffling is just the latest move from an agency fighting for survival. […] Thirty years ago, forecasters couldn’t detect a hurricane until it formed, and once it formed, we were lucky to give two or three days’ notice that it might strike land. Today, our forecast models — developed, maintained and improved by NOAA scientists and their supercomputers — routinely and reliably predict hurricanes sometimes a week or more before the first puff of clouds. At two or three days out, we’re able to whittle hurricane forecasts to within a county or two. […] The irreparable harm the Trump administration is doing will imperil the nation’s longstanding weather warning network for hundreds of millions of Americans in the decades ahead. It’s only a matter of time before the next Milton is at our doorstep — but with our weather intelligence severely compromised, will we know it?”















—P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



