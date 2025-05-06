The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

5th District Court of Appeal Sits in Flagler: A three-judge panel of the Fifth District Court of Appeal, which hears appeals from Flagler County and 12 other counties, holds three cases in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County courthouse starting at 9 a.m. The judges are the Hon. Brian D. Lambert, Presiding Judge, Eric J. Eisnaugle and John Maciver. The list of cases is accessible here. The session is open to the public.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.





Notably: Seen from behind, it’s an ordinary airport scene: a weary man leaning against his bags, catching a nap. Except that you quickly realize he’s in a glass-encased box. You approach. You note that the box is sealed. You look at the man from the front. He is as real as your drunk uncle, down to skin spots, a droopy mustache, creases in his orange t-shirt as he sleeps, one ankle folded under his knee. It is “The Traveler,” Duane Hanson’s 1985 sculpture of–as the tag tells us–bronze polychromed in oil, mixed media with accessories. A Wikipedia page about Hanson tells us he was a South Florida artist (1925-1996) who modeled his hyper-realistic sculptures on real people, whom he’d photograph, cast in his preferred media, then paint. He sculpted sunbathers, tourists, unhoused people, and in 1966 a back alley abortion, which I could not find, and in 1967 “Accident,” the scene of a motorcycle crash he apparently sculpted the way J.G. Ballard wrote Crash. He dropped that polemical style in the 1970s. “The Traveler” is quite enticing even after the initial shock. He dozes, but he’s terribly alive. He interacts. He’s as interesting to look at as are the people who notice him and approach, trying to understand. It doesn’t take long. The sculpture isn;t intended to shock, but to make you pause, maybe envy the space The Traveler has carved out for himself, or make you project all you wish on his origins and destination: three bags? He has no ring, but he has tha exhausted look of the divorced who takes his naps where he can. We saw him at Orlando Airport. A brief oasis of art in a jungle of degradation. We sat next to him, bracing ourselves before entering the maw of the TSA line, which would hold us hostage for exactly an hour. “The Traveler” dates from 1996, pre-TSA. When he awakens, Rip Van Winkle-like, he will stroke out at what he sees. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



