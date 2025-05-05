The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 5, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 1 p.m. in workshop at the Government Services Building to discuss beach management and Justice Lane in Bunnell.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here







Notably: Press freedom continues to get worse in the United States. From Statista: “The 2025 World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, was released on May 2. The United States ranked 57th in 2025, having dropped two positions. RSF notes that the country is experiencing growing distrust in the media, partly driven by antagonism from political officials, while there have also been cases of local law enforcement having raided newsrooms. This year, the release highlights that the index’s economic indicator “now stands at an unprecedented, critical low.” The indicator fell more than 2 percentage points in one year to just 44.1 points in 2025, with all scores under 55 signaling a difficult situation. Together with losses to other subindices, the overall index entered difficult territory for the first time at 54.7 points. Economic pressure was an often underestimated aspect of media freedom, the report states, as problem to financial security include ownership concentration, pressure from advertisers and financial backers as well as lack of transparent public aid. Taking a look at wider trends, this chart shows that 42 countries were listed in the worst category in the index – where there exists a “very serious” situation of the press. 48 countries each fall under the “difficult” category and the “problematic” group, while 42 have either a “satisfactory” or “good” situation. Norway is once more at the top of the list, ranking in first place for the ninth year running, followed by Estonia and the Netherlands. The final trio, considered the most repressive countries for the press, are China (position 178), North Korea (179) and Eritrea (180).”

