The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 5, 2025

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler County Commission meets at 1 p.m. in workshop at the Government Services Building to discuss beach management and Justice Lane in Bunnell.
The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.
Notably: Press freedom continues to get worse in the United States. From Statista: “The 2025 World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, was released on May 2. The United States ranked 57th in 2025, having dropped two positions. RSF notes that the country is experiencing growing distrust in the media, partly driven by antagonism from political officials, while there have also been cases of local law enforcement having raided newsrooms. This year, the release highlights that the index’s economic indicator “now stands at an unprecedented, critical low.” The indicator fell more than 2 percentage points in one year to just 44.1 points in 2025, with all scores under 55 signaling a difficult situation. Together with losses to other subindices, the overall index entered difficult territory for the first time at 54.7 points. Economic pressure was an often underestimated aspect of media freedom, the report states, as problem to financial security include ownership concentration, pressure from advertisers and financial backers as well as lack of transparent public aid. Taking a look at wider trends, this chart shows that 42 countries were listed in the worst category in the index – where there exists a “very serious” situation of the press. 48 countries each fall under the “difficult” category and the “problematic” group, while 42 have either a “satisfactory” or “good” situation. Norway is once more at the top of the list, ranking in first place for the ninth year running, followed by Estonia and the Netherlands. The final trio, considered the most repressive countries for the press, are China (position 178), North Korea (179) and Eritrea (180).”
Palmer Hoyt, the editor and publisher of The Denver Post, thought McCarthyism required a new way of reporting. In a memorandum to his staff, Hoyt suggested that neutrality was not the highest virtue—truth was. Reporters should “apply any reasonable doubt they [might] have to the treatment of the story.” In other words, if a McCarthy statement was demonstrably false, the journalists should feel free to say so—in print. “It seems obvious that many charges made by reckless or impulsive public officials cannot and should not be ignored,” Hoyt wrote, “but it seems to me that news stories and headlines can be presented in such a manner that the reading public will be able to measure the real worth or value and the true meaning of the stories.” Hoyt believed steady and informed reporting on McCarthy was the best antidote to the fever of the time. “Believe me, there is nothing wrong with this country that repeated strong dosages of the facts will not correct,” Hoyt told other editors at a Tucson, Arizona, meeting in November 1954. “Even McCarthyism will melt away before this treatment.”
–From Jon Meacham’s The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels (2018).
