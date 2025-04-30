The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
At the US Supreme Court: The justices hear arguments in Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board v. Drummond, a dispute that “could open the gates for public funding to go directly to religious schools,” according to Scotus Blog. “In 2023, the Oklahoma charter school board approved an application to establish a virtual Catholic charter school, St. Isidore of Seville. The school would “fully embrace” the Catholic Church’s teachings. But the state supreme court invalidated that contract, concluding that as a public school it was required to be non-sectarian. On Wednesday, the court will consider whether St. Isidore can become the nation’s first religious charter school.”
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
Notably: Lovely. From Statista: “Global military spending hit $2.7 trillion last year, according to the latest data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). More than 100 countries increased their military spending in 2024, with Europe’s military spending surpassing levels last seen at the end of the cold war, driven mainly by the war in Ukraine, while the Middle East’s expenditure reached an estimated $243 billion, a 15 percent increase on 2023, as the Israel-Gaza war and the conflict with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon continue. Asia saw its biggest annual increase since 2009 at 6.3 percent amid heightened tensions, particularly in East Asia. The countries to see the biggest change in spending between 2023 and 2024 were Guyana (+78 percent), Myanmar (+66 percent), Israel (+65 percent), Lebanon (58 percent) and Zimbabwe (52 percent). Russia increased its military spending by 38 percent, while many countries in Europe also upped their spending significantly, including Romania (+43 percent), the Netherlands (+35 percent), Sweden (+34 percent), Czechia (+32 percent), Poland (+31 percent) and Germany (+28 percent). In Latin America, Mexico stands out for having spent 39 percent more on its military budget in 2024. Countries in the Americas accounted for 40 percent of global military spending in 2024, followed by countries in Europe (26 percent), Asia and Oceania (23 percent), the Middle East (9 percent) and Africa (1.9 percent).”
April 2025
May 2025
It was just this sort of thinking that lay behind the Democratic-Republicans’ excitement over the undersea warfare inventions of Robert Fulton. Fulton, who spent two decades abroad between 1787 and 1806 mingling with radicals like Thomas Paine and Joel Barlow, became convinced that submarines and torpedoes could revolutionize naval warfare. By being able to destroy warships “by means so new, so secret, and so incalculable,” submarines, said Fulton, would render conventional naval warfare impossible. Not knowing where the underwater attacks would come from, sailors would be demoralized and fleets would be “rendered worthless.” Without navies, nations, in particular Great Britain, would be compelled to liberalize their trade and practice the freedom of the seas that Americans had long advocated. This in turn would lead to the universal and perpetual peace that every enlightened person, but especially Americans, yearned for. Fulton built a prototype of a submarine and called it Nautilus . Although he knew his submarine was but an infant, he saw in it “an Infant hercules which at one grasp will Strangle the Serpents which poison and convulse the American Constitution.”23 Fulton returned to the United States eager to demonstrate his new invention. In 1807 he used one of his torpedoes, which were actually mines, to blow up a brig in New York Harbor, an experiment that Washington Irving’s Salmagundi mocked as the destruction of the British fleet in effigy. Nevertheless, the Republicans were excited. In a Fourth of July address in 1809 his friend and patron Joel Barlow declared that Fulton’s submarine project “carries in itself the eventual destruction of naval tyranny” and the possibility of freeing “mankind from the scourge of naval wars.”24 With this kind of support from a leading Republican intellectual and with the publication of his Torpedo War and Submarine Explosions in 1810, Fulton was invited to address the Congress and to conduct further tests of his underwater devices. The Republican Congress, despite its reputation for penny-pinching, even appropriated five thousand dollars to fund his experiments. Although Fulton had many doubters, especially in the navy and among the Federalists, Jefferson had nothing but praise for his devices. In April 1810 the former president told Fulton that he hoped that “the torpedo may go the whole length you expect of putting down navies.” Indeed, he wished the scheme to succeed “too much not to become an easy convert & to give it all my prayers & interest. . . . That the Tories should be against you is in character, because it will curtail the power of their idol, England.” Although most of Fulton’s torpedo experiments were unsuccessful, the Jeffersonian Republican dream of creating the conditions for a universal peace did not die.”
–From Gordon S. Wood’s Empire of Liberty: A History of the Early Republic, 1789-1815 (2009).
