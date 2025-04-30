The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

At the US Supreme Court: The justices hear arguments in Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board v. Drummond, a dispute that “could open the gates for public funding to go directly to religious schools,” according to Scotus Blog. “In 2023, the Oklahoma charter school board approved an application to establish a virtual Catholic charter school, St. Isidore of Seville. The school would “fully embrace” the Catholic Church’s teachings. But the state supreme court invalidated that contract, concluding that as a public school it was required to be non-sectarian. On Wednesday, the court will consider whether St. Isidore can become the nation’s first religious charter school.”

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]





Notably: Lovely. From Statista: “Global military spending hit $2.7 trillion last year, according to the latest data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). More than 100 countries increased their military spending in 2024, with Europe’s military spending surpassing levels last seen at the end of the cold war, driven mainly by the war in Ukraine, while the Middle East’s expenditure reached an estimated $243 billion, a 15 percent increase on 2023, as the Israel-Gaza war and the conflict with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon continue. Asia saw its biggest annual increase since 2009 at 6.3 percent amid heightened tensions, particularly in East Asia. The countries to see the biggest change in spending between 2023 and 2024 were Guyana (+78 percent), Myanmar (+66 percent), Israel (+65 percent), Lebanon (58 percent) and Zimbabwe (52 percent). Russia increased its military spending by 38 percent, while many countries in Europe also upped their spending significantly, including Romania (+43 percent), the Netherlands (+35 percent), Sweden (+34 percent), Czechia (+32 percent), Poland (+31 percent) and Germany (+28 percent). In Latin America, Mexico stands out for having spent 39 percent more on its military budget in 2024. Countries in the Americas accounted for 40 percent of global military spending in 2024, followed by countries in Europe (26 percent), Asia and Oceania (23 percent), the Middle East (9 percent) and Africa (1.9 percent).”

Now this:













