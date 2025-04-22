The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: We’ve entered the dull part of weather season: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid-60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It’s a lengthy one: the council will have a look at a proposed YMCA in Town center, it will discuss the Palm Harbor Golf Club, the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan, and other issues. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Budgeting by Values: A Free, Virtual Class to Learn Budgeting Skills, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month organized by Flagler Cares and Truist Bank, and presented by Financial Inclusion Leader Vladimir Rodriguez. To sign up or get information, call 386/319-9483, text 386/986-0107, or email [email protected].

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here

Stetson University’s 2025 Holocaust Memorial Lecture, 7 p.m. in the Stetson Room, located inside the Carlton Student Union building on Stetson’s DeLand campus. The lecture features renowned historian and Holocaust Studies scholar Natalia Aleksiun. The event is free and open to the public, and will also be available virtually for those who RSVP via email, [email protected].

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notably: Traffic is like time. It is relative. It is measured according to circumstance, not absolute value. A minute spent in traffic in Manhattan is the blink of an eye compared to a minute spent in traffic in Palm Coast. When my parents lived in Queens I’d drive from Chapel Hill or Beckley, W.Va., to visit them, crossing Manhattan at night, when it was empty. The way back would take me about an hour and a half to cross five or six miles, from Woodside, Queens, to the Jersey side of the Lincoln or Holland Tunnel. Doing so in that much time felt like a breeze. Anything longer would have seemed like a pain. In Palm Coast, a three-minute wait at an intersection–I have in mind the Royal Palms-Town Center Boulevard intersection–can seem insufferable. Why the difference? Aren’t we a bit prickly, a bit unreasonable? (Thomas Mann wrote an 800-page novel, “The Magic Mountain,” to explore the relativity of time that Einstein did in one phrase.) But do Manhattan traffic woes invalidate Palm Coast drivers’ irritations? Not at all. We are not in Manhattan. To compare the two is as absurd as justifying American renditions to Salvadoran dungeons by saying that Salvadorans and other shitholes do it all the time. The standard is not the lowest common denominator of irritation (or injustice). It is the standard we set, the standard we choose for ourselves in our neighborhood, our town (or our country). There’s a parable about this in the Gospel According to Peter somewhere (one of the apocryphal, therefore more authentic, ones) but I’m not up for Aramaic right now. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



