The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Weather: Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with a Tuesday, April 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. Oh the story of the impoverished Dashwood family! Based on Jane Austen’s novel, this play follows Elinor and Marianne who become destitute upon the death of their father, who leaves his estate to their half-brother, John. Due to his wife’s interference, they must survive on a meager allowance.

“Something Rotten,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. with an extra matinee on April 12. Adults $30, Seniors $29, Youth $20 It’s 1595 and the Bottom brothers struggle to find success in the London theatrical world as they compete with the rock star popularity of William Shakespeare. Can they come up with their own best seller? Maybe something called a musical?

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Diary: This is my day, my date, that lives in infamy: the Sunday 50 years ago when the Lebanese civil war began and my childhood, like that of every child in Lebanon whatever the age, ended. I was not yet 10. It was a wonderful day. We’d left Beirut for a trip to the mountains, where my grandfather had a summer house, and where we spent three months a year (July, August and September, in a country where summer vacation really was three months long and the idea of going to school in the middle of August was absurd. It’s why Lebanese kids will beat American kids at math and languages every time. In my case, not math.) We’d had fun all day, my family and my cousin Philippe’s, lunching for three hours in a restaurant overlooking an immense valley, in our little summer village called Hamlaya, about 2,400 feet above sea level. The village that would be our refuge starting that July and for the next three years, though we didn’t know it yet. We drove back to Beirut that evening, all the kids sullen with the weight of school the next day. But there would be no school. The streets of Beirut were weirdly empty. Luckily for us (one of so many lucky breaks in the coming years) we had not crossed the neighborhoods where the battles were already raging. During the day as we were having our Lebanese feast, there’d supposedly been an assassination attempt against the leader of the Christian Kataeb militia, Pierre Gemeyel, though in retrospect that may have just been after-the-fact invention by the Christians. Someone was killed in the neighborhood where Gemeyel was opening a new church. His militia blamed the PLO. So it ambushed a bus full of Palestinians and shot everyone dead. So it began. 15 years, 150,000 dead later, it ended the way the Korea war ended, with an armistice that was more pretend than official. The country rebuilt and got destroyed again a half dozen times by Israeli bombings and invasions, and problems like this, as reported this week: “Lebanon has a 32-million-ton problem — what to do with the mountains of rubble left behind by yet another disastrous war between Israel and Hezbollah. The newly minted Lebanese government is contemplating a controversial plan for the war debris from hundreds of the capital’s apartment blocks demolished by Israeli airstrikes: dumping it into the Mediterranean. If this goes ahead, the rubble would be used to reclaim coastal land to expand a landfill site near Beirut’s international airport.” What controversy? It’s exactly how Beirut claimed new acreage after the 1975-1990 war, when the rubble from Beirut was shoveled into new land near the port and beyond, and towers rose. It’s Lebanon’s strange way of turning the wages of swords into land–not exactly plougharable, but buildable. —P.T.

