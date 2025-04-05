The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 5, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Highs in the upper 80s. Saturday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Spring Festival and Plant Sale: The Garden Club at Palm Coast presents the annual Spring festival and Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Free admission, free parking and free fun! There will be Crafts of all types, Music, Kid’s Activities, Food Trucks, multiple Vendor Booths, Raffles, and a wide variety of plants for sale inside and outside.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Annual Turtle Fest: This fun-filled day is a fundraiser for Volusia/Flagler Turtle Patrols. There will be many local artisans, giant tortoise races, environmental exhibits, food, music and more! As every year, there is the possibility of the release of a rehabilitated sea turtle.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with a Tuesday, April 15 performance at 7:30 p.m. Oh the story of the impoverished Dashwood family! Based on Jane Austen’s novel, this play follows Elinor and Marianne who become destitute upon the death of their father, who leaves his estate to their half-brother, John. Due to his wife’s interference, they must survive on a meager allowance.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Storytime: Even in our so-finite lives we have our own personal loops of eternity. We get carried away. Or “Carried Away,” as Alice Munro titles it. Our endless dark matter is that space between fear and imagination where the what-might-have-beens hurtle in a unseen, unheard, indifferent void like so many celestial imaginings in the Oort Cloud. Munro published “Carried Away” in The New Yorker in 1991 and collected it in Open Secrets in 1994, the collection–we now know–demarcating Munro’s life before and after she knew of her 9-year-old daughter getting molested by Munro’s second husband. But her daughter revealed the abuse in 1992. So the the theme of what-might-have-been is premonitory rather than retrospective. The story covers half a century. We don’t know how much of Louisa’s story is real, how much is imagined. (Of course it’s all imagined: it’s a story. But if as Francois Mauriac said, only fiction doesn’t lie, only stories are real and everything else, our “real lives” included, is window dressing. I agree, though window dressing is putting it kindly, implying both “windows”–or vistas–and dressing, implying the furtive pleasures of olive oil, which can be as unreal as olive branches. Our lives are never that interesting, compared to what we can read. It’s mathematically, psychologically impossible, and thank heavens for that: we’d be dead in 60 seconds if they were.) So: Louise. A one-time door-to-door saleswoman, and survivor of tuberculosis after she spent four years in a “sanitarium,” where she had an affair with a married doctor who, to her disillusion, ended it when she was cured. The story begins with a correspondence Jack, a soldier fighting in the Ardennes of 1917, writes her at the library where she works, in a Canadian town called Carstairs, Ontario. He’d glimpsed her there before shipping out but never spoken to her. He falls in love in the course of their correspondence. He comes home after the war. He never tells her. He had been engaged to Grace all those years. He marries Grace. Has children. Louisa is reservedly crushed, being too strong to be sentimentally crushed. She expects he’ll show up one day. He does not. He shows up in the paper after he is decapitated by his carelessness with a machine at the piano factory where he worked, or rather by the lack of measures protective of workers in the factory founded by Arthur Doud’s father and carried on by Arthur, the Douds who endowed the library years before but didn’t care to spend the money on protective measures. Arthur Doud pays his respects to Grace who hands him a stack of library books to return that Jack had taken out. She did not want to incur fines. Louisa discovers that the books had never been checked out. Rather than present them to her to be stamped, Jack would temporarily steal them. Arthur begins hanging out at the library. He is taken and briefly repelled by Louisa, who wants to know what Jack looked like. She still doesn’t know. She will never know. Filling in that blank intensifies her imaginings about what might, what should have happened. Arthur and Louisa marry. He had a daughter from a wife who died in the 1919 influenza. He and Louisa have a son. The story jumps to decades later when Arthur is dead and Louisa goes to London, Ontario, for a heart check-up, where she happens by a commemoration of the Tolpuddle Martyrs, that group of six English men from Toldpuddle, a town on the southern coast of England, who’d been found guilty of swearing a secret oath to a farmers’ union. They were sentenced to penal servitude in Australia then returned to England and pardoned after Lord Russell, Bertrand’s grandpa, led to their pardon in a preview of Zola’s “J’Accuse.” “Martyrs is laying it on somewhat, thought Louisa. They were not executed, after all.” She doesn’t stay for the whole commemoration. She goes off to catch the bus to return to Carstairs, and in the waiting room, in comes Jack, now a union organizer (the martyrs are said to have been at the origins of the movement) telling her, “You must have been mad at me. Are you still?” He fills her in on Grace, on the children, as if he’d never been killed. He tells her, tritely, “Love never dies.” She, or Munro, is not impressed. “She felt impatient to the point of taking offense. This is what all the speechmaking turns you into, she thought, a person who can say things like that. Love dies all the time, or at any rate it becomes distracted, overlaid it might as well be dead.” Of course it’s all in Louisa’s head, so she’s just as complicit in speaking the line. The story draws its power from these interstices of awareness and unawareness, the willed and the wished, the history and the un-happened. “Oh, what kind of a trick was being played on her, or what kind of trick was she playing on herself!” Or on the reader. “She would not have or it. She pulled herself up tightly, she saw all those black clothes melt into a puddle. She was dizzy and humiliated. She would not have it.” —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



