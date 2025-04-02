The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Editorial Notebook: The ruling sentencing France’s Marine LePen to prison for four years, two years suspended (on GPS monitor), was judicially correct. The prohibition on running for office for five years is politically catastrophic–as much for LePen as for French democracy. One doesn’t care much whether anything catastrophic happens to LePen, a smarter, Frencher, equally neo-fascistic and Putin-lapping Trump. One does care what happens to French democracy. LePen leads the ultra-right National Front, renamed National Rally to de-Nazify it a bit, though the lipstick isn’t fooling anyone. LePen embezzled millions of dollars. According to The Times, she “misused several million euros in European Parliament funds between 2004 and 2016. Ms. Le Pen was found guilty not of personally enriching herself but of overseeing a complex scheme to pay party staff members with money intended for aides to European lawmakers.” So punishing her is not the question. The question is whether the prohibition to run won;t geometrically increase the chances of the National Front winning the next presidential election, in 2027. Had she been allowed to run, the voters could decide for themselves whether they want to follow the American example–not a French habit–and elect a felon and a thief. Chances are, if the Front didn’t push her aside pre-emptively, they would not. But now she’s a martyr. Now she’s being forbidden to run by an inside, reverse coup. Justly or not, those arguments will bear weight, and weight greater than the risk of letting her run. I am not a fan of Le Figaro, France’s conservative daily (though my mommy wrote for Madame Figaro in the 1970s and 80s), but it’s not rabidly ideological, and it’s not been a fan of LePen, either. Its editorial today is on point: “But one must have completely misunderstood the spirit of the times to believe that Marine Le Pen’s electoral neutralization will quiet the middle-class revolt. The millions of French people who experience themselves as second-class citizens are already brandishing this decision as further proof of their humiliation. Elite harassment, whether media, cultural, or judicial, is the most effective fertilizer for fueling civic insurrection. Recent history is full of self-proclaimed guarantors of the rule of law who believed they were erecting barriers against populism without realizing that their rampart was a stepping stone.” How familiar those lines sound in our disunited States. —P.T.

