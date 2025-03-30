The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Violet’ at City Repertory Theatre,160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $30 for adults, $15 for students, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Book here. Violet is a young disfigured woman on a transformative bus journey from her farm in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, seeking healing. Winner of Off Broadway’s most prestigious Best Musical award, this compelling narrative with great songs promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Storytime: There’s a delicious élan vital in Karen Russell’s style that rarely lets you down, an awareness that whatever you’re about to read will be original and limpid: “At the sound of my real name, I felt electrified–hadn’t I introduced myself by a pseudonym? Clara and I had a telephone book of false names. It was how we dressed for parties. We chose alter egos for each other, like jewelry.” This from the character called Aubergine (French for eggplant), a name her father gave her, in “The Prospectors,” a 2015 story published in The New Yorker and collected in Orange World (2019). Aubergine’s father thought he was calling her something more noble. Aubergine and Clara’s ages are never given. They’re young women in Depression Florida who leave the state after Clara keeps showing up blue from bruises. We never find out what those bruises are about–a weakness in the story, I think, a loose thread, a device to propel the characters to Oregon, but were the bruises that inconsequential? Do we just chalk them up to a Florida routine? Aubergine makes a deal with Clara: she’d never ask, but Clara would have to agree to leave the state with her and be the happily promiscuous Thelma and Louise types they like to be: “On our prospecting expeditions, whatever doors we closed stayed shut.” Invited by a suave-seeming, French-seeming aristocrat, they end up taking a ski lift to a resort atop Mount Joy in Oregon, built by WPA workers. They end up at the wrong resort, one demolished in a construction accident that killed 26 workers. When the girls show up, the workers are there, alive and not alive. That sixth sense set-up is the story, taking after the Isaac Singer notion that the dead are never really dead. If Hitler can appear at a Broadway cafeteria with his homies, why shouldn’t the dead of Company 609 of the Oregon Civilian Conservation Corps haunt the construction site , now their tomb? And off Russell goes on her imaginative explorations, metaphorical or otherwise: “Lee may not have known that he was dead, but my body did; it seemed to be having some kind of stupefied reaction to the kiss. I felt myself sinking fast, sinking far below thought. The two boys swept us toward the stairs with a courtly synchronicity, their uniformed bodies tugging us into the shadows, where our hair and our skin and our purple and emerald party dresses turned suddenly blue, like two candles blown out.” The illusion turns sinister vise when the dead start taking pictures. The girls decide that if they were caught by the lens, they’d be dead too. The try to escape. The structure begins to crumble. There’s a bit of Lucas-Spielbergian theatricality a-la-Indiana Jones here as they rush out to the ski lift, but they make it out. In the end I’m not so sure the story leaves us with more than a very delightful pot-au-Poe trip to a mountaintop snowy with crystalline prose, an un-Magic Mountain full of magic of sorts. But not every story needs to be The Metamorphosis.

Now this:













