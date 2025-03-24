The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Notably: There’s a new flag flying over the Flagler Beach Police Department station on South Flagler Avenue. City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur gifted the city the new flag, when he realized that the old one, a 3-by-5 flag, was too small for a 30-foot flagpole. “I thought it was ridiculous,” Belhumeur said. The new flag respects the dimensional ratio of the Betsy Ross flag (the one with the 13 original stars in a circle against the blue background, at least attributed to Betsy Ross, though that is more legend than reality). “I get emotional when I hear a good rendition of the national anthem,” he says–and when he sees the flag waving to a brisk breeze against a blue background. Belhumeur started his ninth and possibly final year on the commission this month.

Now this:













