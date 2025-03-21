The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 63. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘Violet’ at City Repertory Theatre,160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $30 for adults, $15 for students, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Book here. Violet is a young disfigured woman on a transformative bus journey from her farm in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, seeking healing. Winner of Off Broadway’s most prestigious Best Musical award, this compelling narrative with great songs promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.





Notably: Bach is 340 years old today. As always, there’s a spate of new recordings to mark the occasion, including this interesting recording of The Art of Fugue, Bach’s last work (he never finished it) and one of his more sublimely complex, written for organ, but performed here by Phantasm, a quartet of viols, plus organ. From he liner notes: “Singing – playing lyrically – is exactly what a consort of viols can offer to the Art of Fugue. For here is an ensemble used to ‘singing’ its parts while engaging with other voices within a constantly shifting polyphonic web. […] On this recording four viols play in all the fugues (apart from only three in Contrapunctus 8). The wizardry of the four canons, on the other hand, falls into a different musical genre: as complex interrogations of pure contrapuntal technique and, as works that refrain from dialogue, they are better heard on the organ. The core of the work – the first eleven fugues – progresses through the three classic types of fugues: simple fugues (Contrapunctus 1 to 4) which avoid invertible counterpoint, counterfugues (Contrapunctus 5 to 7) which feature melodic inversion and thematic augmentation, and double fugues (Contrapunctus 8 – 11) which highlight countersubjects and invertible counterpoint. […] So why didn’t Bach finish the Art of Fugue? Many explanations are possible, but I suspect the composer had second thoughts about sending a work that proclaimed – with a rather atypical vanity – his boldly embroidered family emblem, no matter how well-deserved this proclamation. That is, even if he could easily have worked out the remainder of the final fugue whose the three themes he had already combined with one another, Bach chose through his inaction to leave it unfinished at his death. Perhaps he was alarmed at a published display of personal pride, a mortal sin, after all. To flaunt his own name as an explicit theme in the Art of Fugue was a rather different matter from merely recounting to friends, as we know he did, how the Bach family could boast of their devotion to music because their name formed a melody. More likely, Bach realized that the prominent appearance of B-A-C-H was no mere trifle or witticism, but rather an unacceptably immodest pronouncement that may have compromised how he wished his legacy to be seen. —P.T.

Now this:

















View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



