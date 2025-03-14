The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 14, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today: Rep. Sam Greco and Airport Director Roy Sieger. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Flagler Outreach Brings Social Service Providers to Cattleman's Hall, 1 to 4 p.m. at Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is hosting its annual "Flagler Fall Outreach," which includes all manner of social services providers who will have free information, as well as immediate assistance with things like free food.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.







Notably: According to Google’s wondrous Ngram, which measures the incidence of words and phrases over time, going back to the 19th century (if you haven’t used half your workday on the site, you’re cheating yourself), the phrase “leader of the free world” was born around 1950, a couple of years before the leader of the free world congratulated Edward Teller for developing the kind of bomb that could obliterate civilization. “This great American, young and virile leader of the free world,” Patricia Carrigan wrote from Ann Arbor in a Jan. 3, 1964 letter to the editor published in the New York Times 12 days later (such, such were the mails), in reference to the recently slain JFK. William Safire used the phrase in his Political Dictionary. A biography of Eisenhower by Louis Calambos was subtitled “Becoming the Leader of the Free world.” There’s also this available on Amazon: Leaders of the Free World: A U.S. Presidents Word Search: A Fun and Educational Puzzle Journey Through America’s Presidential History, these days right above a t-shirt imprinted with “Ukraine… Leader of the free world,” which may be closer to the mark. The economist keeps referring to the US president as “the leader of the free world,” apparently without The Economist’s trademark wryness. But it may be time to retire the phrase. Whatever the current president is leading, and it isn’t much, it isn’t the free world, and whatever the free world is anymore, it has, maybe with the exception of a few Nordic tracts, been Americanizing the word “free” in the worst sense–the police state sense, making France, Britain, Germany (not to mention Hungary and Poland) seem like Orwellian kindergartens. Meanwhile the phrase gets more popular as it gets less true. Look at the graph. Its use keep zooming up, though not as fast as “Make America Great Again” since its re-birth in 2015. Somehow Ngram doesn’t recognize its use during the Reagan years. The two phrases make a good couple. I doubt Patricia Carrigan is thrilling to either though. The phrases are not themselves epitaphs yet, but they are our civilization’s. —P.T.

