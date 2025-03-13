The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 13, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Reserve at Haw Creek Joint Workshop: The Bunnell City Commission and the Bunnell planning board hold a joint workshop at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss the Reserve at Haw Creek’s Planned Unit Development criteria and development agreement. The Reserve is a planned 8,000-home development to the west and south of the city. See the back-up documentation here. See: “Bunnell Board Tells City Commission: Shrink Haw Creek Reserve Mega Development By 2,500 Homes.”

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. (Note the new time.) Tonight: Dr. Leonid Moroz: The emergence of animals, brains, and minds exemplifies the most transformative events, shaping our planet. These are also major transitions crucial not only for understanding fundamental biological processes but also for the search for complex extraterrestrial life. If Earth’s history were to repeat, would animals and minds evolve again? By integrating recent interdisciplinary advances in biology and earth sciences, Prof. Leonid Moroz will discuss and outline conditions that led to alternative ‘designs’ of animal complexities and ask why it took so long and what triggered such outcomes. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture. See previous lectures here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information. The club holds a recap meeting at 6:15 p.m.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.







Notably: From Statista: “Tariff actions currently in effect and announced by the Trump administration could lower U.S. GDP by up to 0.65 percent, a report by The Tax Foundation has found. This includes new tariffs on China, currently (partly) paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico and tariffs on global imports of steel and aluminium that went into effect today. Also part of the calculation are tariffs on EU goods of 25 percent, announced February 26, and those of the same percentage share on motor vehicles and their parts, scheduled for April 2. All these tariff actions combined could also lower U.S. full-time employment by almost 600,000. For comparison, The Tax Foundation estimates that 2018-2019 trade war tariffs, mostly with China, lowered U.S. GDP by just 0.25 percent and cost around 170,000 full-time jobs (including retaliatory action). The report estimates that tariffs would also lower U.S. after-tax incomes by 1.7-2.2 percent as well as increase costs for consumers. The Chinese trade war tariffs raised in 2018-2019 and those that stayed in place in the following years under the two countries’ agreement already equaled an additional tax on the average American household by $300-$600 in 2023 depending on the calculation, the report says. On the other side of the equation stands an increase of government income of between $229-263 billion from tariffs in 2025 (and slightly more each year after that if they stayed in place). However, compared to all of government revenue, this number would still be in the single digit percent share of the budget. Tax Foundation researchers also point out that historically.

