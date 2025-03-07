The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.







Notably: A story coincidentally glimpsed during one of those researching scrolls through old New York Times issues, this one from July 21, 1991: “Sex Survey of Students Angers Conservatives.” “The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, temporarily blocked a Government-financed survey on the sexual behavior of teen-agers after objections were raised by a number of conservatives, a Government health official said today. “This is one of those times when science and politics cross paths,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The five-year, $18 million study, to be conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina, would question about 24,000 junior and senior high school students on their sexual activities, their knowledge about sex and their family situations, the official said. John Gibbons, a spokesman for the Department, confirmed that Dr. Sullivan had not yet approved the study. “He wants to become familiar with it,” Mr. Gibbons said.” Or its subjects. Naturally, the Moony Washington Times, Fox in print, had initially reported the story. The first George Bush was president then, back when teens did not have sex and all aspired to be Barbara Bush, according to whoever assigned that Washington Times scoop. Haven’t we done the same with pot and, not so curiously, with guns? Fastest way to civilizational stupor: shoot the messenger. Damn, how I miss Dr. Ruth. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



