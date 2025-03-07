FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 7, 2025

| | Leave a Comment

Clay Jones trump press
From Clay Jones: “First, the Associated Press was banned from briefings, Air Force One, and other presidential events. Now, the White House has determined there are too many actual journalists at these things, so instead of having the White House Correspondents Association, created in 1914 and has been making the selections since the 1950s, make the selections, the idiots at the White House who can’t tell the difference between news and propaganda will be making the selections. […] The Huffington Post has already been removed from the pool, and Trump-friendly outlets are coming in, like Newsmax and The Blaze. Soon, there will be more propaganda correspondents than actual reporters. I have serious concerns that these new “correspondents” will even know how to be part of a pool. At this point, Trump may as well be writing the questions. Last January, Trump was given the questions before a Fox News town hall.” Read the full Clay at Substack.
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.




Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality CheckSee previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required.  Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot.  The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.



Notably: A story coincidentally glimpsed during one of those researching scrolls through old New York Times issues, this one from July 21, 1991: “Sex Survey of Students Angers Conservatives.” “The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, temporarily blocked a Government-financed survey on the sexual behavior of teen-agers after objections were raised by a number of conservatives, a Government health official said today. “This is one of those times when science and politics cross paths,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The five-year, $18 million study, to be conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina, would question about 24,000 junior and senior high school students on their sexual activities, their knowledge about sex and their family situations, the official said. John Gibbons, a spokesman for the Department, confirmed that Dr. Sullivan had not yet approved the study. “He wants to become familiar with it,” Mr. Gibbons said.” Or its subjects. Naturally, the Moony Washington Times, Fox in print, had initially reported the story. The first George Bush was president then, back when teens did not have sex and all aspired to be Barbara Bush, according to whoever assigned that Washington Times scoop. Haven’t we done the same with pot and, not so curiously, with guns? Fastest way to civilizational stupor: shoot the messenger. Damn, how I miss Dr. Ruth. 

P.T.

 

Now this:




 

In [Frank] Wedekind’s Frühlings Erwachen (Spring’s Awakening), first effort of a playwright who was to exceed all the rest, the discovery of sex by adolescents conflicting with the prurience of adults produces total catastrophe: the fourteen-year-old heroine, being with child, dies, apparently of a mismanaged abortion; the boy is expelled from school and sent to a reformatory by his parents; his friend, unable to bear life, commits suicide and reappears in a graveyard with his head under his arm in a closing scene of opaque symbolism. In the course of the action a third boy, in a scene of explicit auto-eroticism, addresses a passionate love declaration to the picture of a naked Venus which he then drops down the toilet. First produced in 1891, the play was a sensational success and in book form went into twenty-six editions.

–From Barbara Tuchman’s Proud Tower (1966).

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

