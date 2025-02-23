The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
The Annual Native American Festival is at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 per person, Kids 12 and under FREE!
‘The Niceties,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for Adults, $15 for Students. Book here. An urgent debate about race, history and power by Eleanor Burgess. Zoe, a Black student, meets her white professor to discuss a paper on slavery’s impact on the American Revolution. What starts as a polite clash of perspectives erupts into a riveting debate. Praised for its gut instinct and talent, The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess offers a wholly satisfying evening of theater. The Saturday performance will be followed by discussion panel.
See:
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
‘One Slight Hitch,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees and special March 1 matinee. It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and mom is making sure everything is perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings, and all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect.
‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.
F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival in Daytona Beach, FRESH as in Fiction, Romance, Erotica, Spirituality and Health, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting Thursday at 6 p.m. with the FRESH Book Film Festival at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 325 South Nova Road, Daytona Beach, then Friday and Saturday with the book festival at the Julia and Charles Cherry Cultural Center, 925 George Engram Boulevard, Daytona Beach. See the full schedule and costs here.
Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.
Notebook: How can we have 50 years of SNL and have become such a fucking humorless, fearful, vengeful, petty country?
—P.T.
I went from being an outsider–a fanboy on the left coast–to an insider: a professional journalist, historian, and foreign policy pundit in the Acela Corridor. I would become personally acquainted with many of the conservative sages whose writings I had grown up reading. In some cases, familiarity would breed contempt. But in many other instances, my respect would only grow as I got to know my boyhood heroes personally. At one point, I would declare that the smartest people I knew were conservatives: a statement I now regard as the height of folly. That I would say such a thing is indicative of the mindset that I developed as a “movement” conservative. I was not just drinking the Kool-Aid; I was bathing in it. I understand what Fox News viewers experience because I experienced a version of the same brainwashing myself. This was a process of indoctrination–largely self-indoctrination, I should add–that took decades and that I am only now escaping. That’s not to say that I am leaving behind all, or even most of, what I believed then. Rather, as I approach my fifties, I am sorting out for myself what makes sense and what doesn’t in the conservative Weltanschauung. That is not something I was capable of doing in my twenties, when I was just being initiated into the world of the right. Back then, my enthusiasm for conservatism was excessive and indiscriminate, as is so often the case with a proselyte.
–From Max Boot’s The Corrosion of Conservatism (2018).
