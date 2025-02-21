The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 21, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. Today’s guests: County Administrator Heidi Petito and County Commissioner Greg Hansen. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

‘The Niceties,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for Adults, $15 for Students. Book here. An urgent debate about race, history and power by Eleanor Burgess. Zoe, a Black student, meets her white professor to discuss a paper on slavery’s impact on the American Revolution. What starts as a polite clash of perspectives erupts into a riveting debate. Praised for its gut instinct and talent, The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess offers a wholly satisfying evening of theater. The Saturday performance will be followed by discussion panel.

See:

1964 The Beatles Tribute at the Fitz (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. $64 to $64. Book here. Since the early eighties, “1964”…The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe by taking them on journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever. Over twenty years of researching and performing have made “1964” masters of their craft. They are hailed by critics and fans alike as THE most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute….which has earned them the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth”. “1964” recreates an early ‘60s live Beatle concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched. If you have any questions please call the box office at (386)437-7547. The show starts at 7:00 PM. The doors will open at 6:30 PM.

The 14th Annual Health and Fitness Fair at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free donuts and coffee until it lasts.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘One Slight Hitch,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees and special March 1 matinee. It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and mom is making sure everything is perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings, and all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect.







Notably: Over the last few years The New Yorker and a few other publications have nervously reported about the rise of the “survivalist” movement: “Doomsday Prep for the Super-Rich” was one such piece in 2017, “What Drives Doomsday Preppers” in 2018: “Most people are not prepared for disasters. A lot of people like to think they are, and there’s so much to prepping. It’s not just having food, it’s having a mindset. You have to realize that people are not gonna come take care of you. You really have to be able to take care of yourself. After the apocalypse, most of the people you love are gone, most of your friends are gone, everything you love to eat are gone. It’s like the beginning of mankind all over again.” The question is, why are you the one still around? In August the magazine had “Real-Estate Shopping for the Apocalypse,” and this summary: “Thirty-nine percent of Americans believe that we’re living in end times, and the market for underground hideouts is heating up.” And more recently–published the day before the election–“The Americans Prepping for a Second Civil War.” Charles Bethea reports: “According to an analysis of FEMA data, some twenty million Americans are actively preparing for cataclysm—roughly twice as many as in 2017. Political violence, including the spectre of civil war, is one of the reasons. A recent study conducted by researchers at U.C. Davis concluded that one in three adults in the U.S., including up to half of Republicans, feel that violence is “usually or always justified” to advance certain political objectives (say, returning Trump to the White House). In May, Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, told the Financial Times that he believed there was about a thirty-five-per-cent chance of civil war breaking out in America. “We are now on the brink,” Dalio said, noting that a modern civil war—though it might not involve muskets—would see the fracturing of states and widespread defiance of federal law.” Every time I wade through one of these pieces two thoughts recur: the survivalists are close cousins of the Civil War reenactors who seemed to have peaked in the slightly more peaceful but no less militia-rich 1990s, when they were looking for some way to validate their apocalyptic lusts. Also, and more obviously, the eagerness for an apocalypse. These survivalists want the country to fall apart. They want to go from prepping to doing, from reenactment to stars of the show. They’re like the clueless wannabe heroes who wear camouflage and camouflage their language in brawny vocabulary as they wait for the Revelation to go into action, never knowing that whatever apocalypse may strike, if it ever does, will be nothing like they imagine, or at least more Cormac McCarthy than Dalio. Nor does it seem to occur to them that the brink is of their own making. It’s not what they’re preparing for. It’s what they want. —P.T.

Now this:













