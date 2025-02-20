The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 20, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree, opens:The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Workshop on Establishment of an Erosion Control Line in Flagler, 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), as designee for the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund of the State of Florida, is holding a workshop on the establishment of an Erosion Control Line along segments of the county’s shore associated with beach renourishment.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Sandra Baer on how smart cities are leveraging technology, innovation, intelligent design, and collaboration in shaping vibrant cities of the future. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $35 for members, $40 for guests. Baer leads Personal Cities, a smart city company helping cities take bigger, bolder actions to reimagine their future. Their work is focused on rebuilding trust and finding new solutions to the most intransigent challenges every community faces—climate, technology, transport, housing, safety and youth empowerment and more. As the Smart City Chief & Master Plan Designer at Urban Icon Global, Ms. Baer is focused on brand strategy, marketing and innovative community and youth district plans. Urban Icon International is a model of Sports and Entertainment developments in cities across the continent of Africa. As a driver for economic stability and social engagement, every project is designed to host world-class sports events, international conferences and high-profile concerts. With state-of-the-art advanced technology and an innovative “fan experience,” Urban Icon is creating transformative infrastructures that will enhance every urban community and be the catalyst for re-imagining a more promising future in Africa.

‘The Niceties,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for Adults, $15 for Students. Book here. An urgent debate about race, history and power by Eleanor Burgess. Zoe, a Black student, meets her white professor to discuss a paper on slavery’s impact on the American Revolution. What starts as a polite clash of perspectives erupts into a riveting debate. Praised for its gut instinct and talent, The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess offers a wholly satisfying evening of theater. The Saturday performance will be followed by discussion panel.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Freedom to Read: Defending Book Access In Public Schools, a panel discussion at the Universal Unitarian Congregation, 56 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, 6:30 p.m. Banned Books are an issue in Flagler County and now in Volusia County Schools. The current administration and School Board have done nothing to solve the problem. This panel discussion – with Q&A from the audience – will explore how we got here and what can be done now. This program is part of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club’s monthly meeting.







Speaking of Museums: The Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem “is a place where individuals from across the world gather, converse openly, and feel at home,” it tells visitors. “With its four open walls that fill the space with light, visitors immediately feel welcomed and at ease. The museum is in the shape of a dove, representing its pursuit of peace and hope for a better future. The building’s focal point is the monumental crisscrossed staircase, emphasizing that true tolerance and understanding come from engagement, listening to one another, and immersing ourselves in others’ perspectives.” It provides this quote from its leadership: “”We are building in Israel because the Museum’s themes of promoting Jewish unity and universal respect are absolutely vital to Israel’s future. The Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem is not a museum about the past; it is a museum with a21st century idea that will deal with the crucial issues of today and tomorrow”. Here’s what the Museum of Tolerance doesn’t tolerate: any exhibits on Israel’s occupation, any exhibits about Israeli apartheid, any exhibits about tolerating, let alone respecting, Palestine’s right to exist. And here’s what it will not tell visitors: the Museum of Tolerance is situated on top of the Mamilla Cemetery, a 1,000-year-old cemetery ironically dating back to the era of the Crusades and revered by Muslims. I say ironically, because it was Christian crusaders who, outside of Antioch (or so tells us Rene Grousset in his Histoire des croisades), the French Comte de Toulouse used a Muslim cemetery’s tombstones to build his castle, what became known as Chateau-Raymond (not to be confused with today’s wine of the same name). And so crusader folly links up with Israeli tolerance, such as it alleges to be. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



