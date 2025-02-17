The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 17, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance: Today is Presidents’ Day. Schools and most government offices are closed.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: Here’s an account that sounds familiar in our beleaguered democracy: “I arrived in Monterey and the fight began. My sisters are still Republicans. Civil war is supposed to be the bitterest of wars, and surely family politics are the most vehement and venomous. I can discuss politics coldly and analytically with strangers. That was not possible with my sisters. We ended each session panting and spent with rage. On no point was there any compromise. No quarter was asked or given. […] It was awful. A stranger hearing us would have called the police to prevent bloodshed. And I don’t think we were the only ones. I believe this was going on all over the country in private. It must have been only publicly that the nation was tongue-tied.” So. Where is this excerpt from? Last Sunday’s OpEd in the Times? A lament on NPR? By a guest on the Colbert show? Something I overheard and illegally recorded at Brown Dog? No. Travels with Charley, published in 1962, sixty-three years ago. Go back more than two hundred years: “It was an age of invectives, and few paid particular attention when a Federalist denounced opponents as ‘blind, positive, conceited sons of bitches.’” (From historian James MacGregor Burns). And wasn’t it Pat Robertson who, I’m not sure when but it was before 1996, sent a fund-raising letter saying feminists encouraged women “to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism, and become lesbians”? (The quote is reported in Daniel Balz’s and Ronald Brownstein’s Storming the Gates, published in 1996). We have a false idea of courteous political discourse in this country. Maybe it’s become more vulgar, but I’m not even sure it has. The key is in Steinbeck’s last two lines: “I believe this was going on all over the country in private. It must have been only publicly that the nation was tongue-tied.” The private has vanished. Social media has not only over-democratized and leveled all opinions, but it has been the projectile to the vomiting. Our rage hasn’t changed, except in venue. We have lost the art of self-control. That’s no small loss. But the bile is as old as gallbladders. —P.T.

Now this:













