The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 14, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: members of the Palm Coast city administration talk about the city’s utility infrastructure and rate hikes ahead. See: “Palm Coast Plans to Sharply Raise Water-Sewer Rates and Borrow $456 Million to Finance Needs, Dwarfing Previous Debt.” See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

A Collective Bargaining Session with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4807 and the City of Palm Coast will be held at 1 p.m.in the Palm Harbor Conference Room 2nd Floor, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast, Florida. The meeting is open to the public. If you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact Kaley Cook, City Clerk at 386-986-3713.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.







Notably: Driving south on Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast earlier this month–on my way to the courthouse: a detail that, in retrospect, is more relevant than I knew–I fell behind this van and its vomitus of bile taken right out of the Westboro Baptist Church’s liturgy, starting with that “Taliban/al-qaeda hunting permit” (it is funny of course, but it doesn’t make it or the van owner’s morals less vile for plastering it for us all to be degraded by it, especially when the plasterer is likely one of those “mama bears” who thinks her/his/its child should not be exposed to certain books) and ending with that capitalized finale. Of course the bearer is from a Baptist Church. The backwindow emesis reminded me of a passage in Jeff Sharlet’s Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War, published in 2023 when most of us thought another reign by the deranged one was impossible, but not Sharlet. He knew we were already living that reign even then. He described the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City just north of Sacramento (it’s strategically located in the pit of a Golden State Highway cloverleaf): “Glad Tidings sat by railroad tracks that cut through agricultural fields. Kids lined up outside in the dry and dusty air to ride Train to Glory, an elaborate golf cart made to look like a locomotive. Inside, the first thing I noticed was the pulpit: It was made of swords. A red-hilted shaft of steel plunged into the stage, intersected midpoint by two black-hilted blades to form an upside-down triangle. Racked like rifles beside the swords were three tall shofars, the ram’s-horn trumpets used in Judaism, pornographically long, “Shofar, so good, Pastor Dave would say when a member of his flock blew his own.” God, guns and mass shootings. —P.T.

Now this:













