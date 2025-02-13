The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 13, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial on a first-degree murder charge of Stephen Monroe, the last of four defendants involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Noah Smith on a street in Bunnell three years ago, enters its third day before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Courtroom 401. Monroe alone declined to plead out, as the other three have. See: “Stephen Monroe, Last of 4 Defendants in Murder of Noah Smith, Goes on Trial Monday After Declining Deal.”

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. “The Illusion of Reliable Brain Function – How Does the Brain Detect Mistakes and Corrects Them?” Dr. Carlos Lois, Research Professor of Biology, California Institute of Technology, will be the speaker. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture. See previous lectures here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information. The club holds a recap meeting at 6:15 p.m.





Notably: Decision was a short-lived literary journal that today would be identified with Antifa: “Conceived as an anti-fascist organ as well as a literary review,” says the archival note at Yale, “the magazine, from its very first issue in January 1941, was for the most part an American forum for exiled European artists and intellectuals. In addition to Thomas Mann, who contributed articles without a fee, the magazine published Stefan Zweig, Heinrich Mann, Julien Green, Vladimir Nabokov, Marc Chagall, Fernand Léger and anti-Nazi English writers such as W.H. Auden, Christopher Isherwood and Stephen Spender.” The journal ran into financial difficulties and ceased publication with the January/February 1942 issue. Unfortunately, Billy Graham launched his magazine under the same name in 1960. Its January issue had Trump on the cover, with the big headline: “Pray for the President.” Let us choose to take the headline in its ironic sense, though it wasn’t the editors’ intention. Decision’s October cover showed Harris and Trump, with the words “:socialism v. Freedom” beneath them. So much for Christian honesty. In December, as Israel was well past making Dresden of Gaza (by then the comparison with Tokyo after the firebombing of 1945 better describes the landscape) the magazine chose for its cover story a picture of something blackening the background of an urban area in Palestine or Israel with smoke, and the headline: “Christmas in Israel: Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem.” One is to suppose that for Franklin Graham peace in Gaza would not have been as important to the “prince of peace,” as the magazine refers to Jesus, if not Netanyahu. The February issue has a more triumphal re-invasion of Vietnam, this time by Franklin Graham who marketed one of his revivals in the Mekong Delta, though the pictures appear doctored to make the turnout look larger than it was. The article refers to 2,400 people, and uses a stock picture of Graham instead of one at the event. There was no mention of socialism. Maybe Graham featured a picture of Harris to make the point. —P.T.

