The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 3, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: Peter Singer is the 78-year-old Australian ethicist and philosopher made his name writing and advocating about such things as animal rights (as, if I understand him correctly, equal to, or nearly equal to, human rights). His appointment to Princeton University–to a chair in bioethics at the Center for Human Values–in 1999 was almost as controversial as Bertrand Russell’s appointment to City University of New York in 1940. Steve Forbes, running for president in 1999, demanded that Princeton rescind the appointment because, he wrote in a letter to the university president, it ”sends a dangerous and debilitating message that anything goes, that there are no bounds when it comes to questions of life and death.” Singer has advocated giving parents the right to kill newborns who have severe birth defects. Contrary to detractors’ misconceptions, he says he has not put the life of a snail above that of a child so much as he has placed the lack of consciousness of both snail and infants on the same plane. Somehow people like him, intellectuals, thinkers, philosophers and ethicists who make us rethink our assumptions without causing an iota of harm, are branded as controversial and dangerous while, say, a criminal who lies, cheats and commits real harms is elected president of the United States. Peter Singer also proposes pragmatic ways to end poverty. At any rate: I just wanted to excerpt a morsel from his recent interview with The New York Times’s David Marchese, where he is asked about his recent little book, Consider the Turkey. Marchese was curious why Singer was essentially wasting his time on turkeys. “There aren’t really new arguments in it,” Marchese tells him, right around Thanksgiving slaughters. “Could that time have been better spent doing something else?” Singer’s response: “This is an important issue. We’re talking about over 200 million turkeys who are reared in a way that comes close to being described as torture. It hurts them to stand up because their immature leg bones don’t bear the immense weight that they’ve been bred to put on in a short time. They suffer at slaughter and, as I describe in the book, if they get bird flu, the entire shed is killed by heatstroke quite commonly. It’s not the only method used in the United States, but it’s used on millions of birds. The ventilation is stopped in the shed, heaters are brought in, and they are deliberately heated to death over a period of hours. That’s something that Americans don’t know, and it’s important they should know, because it should stop. I think that’s definitely worth the time it took to write this book.” Ponder that as you pass the relish. —P.T.

