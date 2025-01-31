The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 31,. 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

The Bunnell City Commission holds a goal-setting workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The workshop is open to the public. See the agenda here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Palm Coast City Council member Ty Miller and Code Enforcement Manager Barbara Grossman. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 1. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.







Babylonian Craptivity Day 11: It’s impossible without a database and the sort of multi-volume commentaries of various scriptural obscurities clerics are fond of to keep up with the breadth and meaning of Donald Trump’s splurge of tyrannical orders, whether it’s cutting off federal grants, denying the right of transgender people to exist, criminalizing and interning migrants, obliterating protections of diversity, fabricating a national energy emergency (minus cardigan sweater and thermostat policing at the White House), reopening every possible land and sea to oil exploitation without regard for environmental concerns, treating climate change as a hoax, politicizing the civil service, nationalizing the northern hemisphere’s geography, curtailing foreign aid (except for, and eventually redirecting it to, Israel), ending birthright citizenship, restarting the federal death-penalty machinery (stand by for the order declaring the Central Park Five guilty after all), redefining the word “terrorism” and “terrorists” to match the Israeli dictionary’s definition (anyone we don’t like), removing guard rails on artificial intelligence, aborting any use of federal funds for abortion, ending FEMA, reviving Reagan’s Star Wars delusions, and whatever other folly he’ll sign today. We are sitting ducks. No opposition can be organized while the assault is ongoing. It’s like trying to map out a counter-attack while the B-52s are carpet-bombing. But like all carpet-bombing assaults the devastation can and will be survived, just as the bomb bays will run out. Trump is trying to wipe out the enemies within: every street is to him a potential Ho Chi Minh Trail. But his defeat is in his strategy. You cannot carpet-bomb your way to any victory when a majority of the people below–and it is a majority, whatever the results of Nov. 5 show–are not with you: the orders are so numerous and so far reaching, that everyone will be affected, mostly for the worse. Trump is being seduced by the sensationalism of the orders in their individual parts. On. their own, each order overjoys a cluster of constituencies. But one constituency’s joy is dashed by the next order’s reach, which the same constituency had not expected, had not asked for, had no idea would affect it (like the orders about federal grants, birthright citizenship or the civil service, or the coming house-cleaning of the federal workforce, which will ripple far beyond that workforce). Trump is deluding himself as all leaders blinded by the lubricity of their own power are, because he is not a strategic thinker. He is the essence of a tyrannical executive who thinks whatever he says goes. For a while, it does. But even this wholly reddish country, with its Republican Congress and Republican courts, will only accept a tyrant so far, when their own power and relevance becomes questionable. Who knows whether Trump had time to watch what the Florida legislature just did to DeSantis. It’s more notable than we know. It’s a prophesy Trump should, but will not, heed. —P.T.

