The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Palm Coast Open at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast:

Starting at 10:00 a.m.:

(2) Arvid NORDQUIST (SWE) vs. Matthew SEGURA (USA)

(3) Lucas RENARD (SWE) vs. (9) Spencer GRAY (USA)

(6) Raphael PEROT (FRA) vs. (14) Dylan LONG (USA)

(5) Aleksa CIRIC (SRB) vs. Sami BEN ABDENNIBI (MAR)

Henry LIEBERMAN (USA) vs. (16) Alex JONES (USA)

(7) Joao Vitor GONCALVES CEOLIN (BRA) vs. (12) Ryan HAVILAND (USA)

Oren VASSER (USA) vs. (13) Sebastian Grundtvig JORGENSEN (DEN)

(1) Justin BOULAIS (CAN) vs. (15) Facundo BERMEJO (ARG)

Not before noon

Victor LILOV (USA) vs. (2) Garrett JOHNS (USA)

Tyler STICE (USA) vs. Miles JONES (USA)

Matija PECOTIC (CRO) vs. (8) Louis TESSA (FRA)

Ronald HOHMANN (USA) vs. Matthew THOMSON (USA)

Not before 1:30pm

Lucca ACIOLY (BRA) / Joao Vitor GONCALVES CEOLIN (BRA) vs. Maxwell BENSON (USA) / Jonas

Pelle HARTENSTEIN (GER)

Aidan BOROSKO (USA) / Patrick DACIEK (USA) vs. Sathi Reddy CHIRALA (IND) / Matias Franco

DESCOTTE (ARG)

Drew VAN ORDERLAIN (USA) / Leonardo VEGA (USA) vs. Raphael PEROT (FRA) / Fabien SALLE

(FRA)

Louis VAN HERCK (LUX) / Marlon VANKAN (GER) vs. (4) Henry BARRETT (USA) / Louis WESSELS

Notably: Richard Nixon was the wiliest of presidents since Lincoln, but with more sinister ends. Lincoln’s wiles were in service to the Union. Nixon’s were to his own power. Blacks and the counterculture had nearly kept this 43 percent president from winning in 1968. He would not let that happen again in 1972. He could not declare Blacks and hippies the enemies within. We were not yet at the point where a president, treasonous though he was, could explicitly judge treasonous swaths of the country, at least not outside of Oval Office conversations. Nixon hit on an end run worthy of John Marshall sophistry. (I am thinking of the John Marshall of Marbury v. Madison, which did to American constitutional law what Ayatollah Khomeini did to Shiitism: it invented a jurisprudence out of thin air. Nothing in Islam calls for an “Islamic Revolution” or an “Islamic Republic,” as the writer Amin Maalouf points out, making Khomeini closer to Mao than to Muhammad or any of his descendants, and Iranian Shi’ism a wholly new morphing of the old religion. John Marshall was no Mao, except to his cousin Thomas Jefferson, who thought the Constitution should be interpreted by the legislature, not the Supreme Court. Thankfully, Jefferson, usually more right than Marshall, did not prevail. But nowhere in the Constitution will you find the concept of judicial review. Marshall invented it.) Nixon declared without believing it that drug abusers were “public enemy number one.” With that, he’d criminalized two bothersome demographics while appealing to his mass of silent and supposed majoritarians itching to put Blacks and hippies in their place. The war on drugs was initially a war on Blacks and the counterculture. As for an addict, drugs were Nixon’s means to an end. We have not stopped suffering the consequences, intended and unintended, in this war that has claimed more lives than all of America’s actual wars combined. —P.T.

