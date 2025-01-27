The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 27, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Low in the mid-40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Byblos: The Library of America just delivered Black Writers of the Founding Era, 1760-1800, a 700-page addition to the ever-growing magnificence of the Library’s unique anthologies: not just compendiums of period pieces, but chronologically arranged pieces that give you the immersive feel of the era, like reading a great correspondence. It’s history in real time, written by men and women who usually were unknowing atoms of greater explosive power than they knew, in historical movements not yet drawn out. Those volumes have included the two years of the debates on the Constitution, World War I’s peace movement, World War II, the civil rights era, the Vietnam war, the Civil War, Reconstruction, American sermons, two superb volumes of American speeches (words more than ideas keep remaking this nation: a double-edged sword, because words can be no less lethal and empty than ideology; for every Dream speech, there’s a few Calhoon poisons, and Reagan’s plagiarisms are more often remembered and quoted than Adlai Stevenson’s original wit). Now we have Black Writers of the Founding Era, edited by James Basker, a (white) American Studies and literary history specialist of the 18th century at Barnard College. We get writers we, most of us anyway, have never heard of, which is just the point: this book has shades of the 1619 Project, upending our assumptions and finally re-placing voices of the past in their rightful place: Jupiter Hammond, Phillis Cogsqwell, Phillis Wheatley, Newton Prince, Cuffee Wright, Sezor Phelps, and so on. It is, as the Library’s blurb puts it, “by far the richest and most expansive anthology of its kind ever assembled,” writers enslaved and free, painters, poets, preachers and cooks, those leaves of grass so long trampled and buried under whiter presumptions. They may not have known the weight of their voices yet, but as James Albert Ukawsaw Gronniosaw put it in his life narrative (this one I vaguely recalled having been anthologized in the Library’s Slave Narratives a couple of decades ago), “It is possible the circumstance I am going to relate will not gain credit with many; but this I know, that the joy and comfort it conveyed to me, cannot be expressed and only conceived by those who have experienced the like.” —P.T.

Now this: James G. Basker: Black Writers of the Founding Era













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



