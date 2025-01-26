The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 26, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan is a heart-wrenching yet hilarious story about a young child who creates a list of all the brilliant things in the world to help their struggling mother. From ice cream to construction cranes, this life-affirming play celebrates the beauty in everyday moments. Both touching and funny, it explores themes of hope, love, and resilience, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience. See Rick De Yampert’s preview here.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 1. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Byblos: Willa Cather wasn’t as bad as Franz Kafka. Kafka wanted his entire works burned. His friend Max Brod ignored his wish, and we’ve had The Metamorphosis, The Castle, The Trial and all those incomprehensible short stories to puzzle over for the last hundred years. Cather did not order her novels burned. She happily published them. But her will included a prohibition against anyone quoting her letters, which ended up at Duke University. Scholars who wanted to look up the letters had to sign an agreement that they would not quote them directly, though they could paraphrase them. That’s what Sharon O’Brien did when in 1984 she claimed to have found the “smoking gun” of Cather’s lesbianism. She paraphrased a Cather letter to her friend Louise Pound as this: “It was so unfair that feminine friendship should be unnatural, but she agreed with Miss De Pue (a classmate) that it was.” Years later Joan Acocella in an acclaimed New Yorker essay about Cather (it was anthologized in the Best American Essays 1996) argued that O’Brien quoted the opposite of what Cather intended. Acocella, who had also signed an agreement with Duke, paraphrased Cather’s smoking pun as this: “It is clearly unjust that friendship between women should be unnatural, I concur with Miss De Pue to that extent.” Acocella termed it “the tightest possible paraphrase.” Well, aren’t we lucky. Copyright over. Prohibition over. The letters are in the public domain. The Willa Cather Archive has published them all, wonderfully so: not just the text, but images of the letters. So we can now read that smoking whatever, in the letter Cather wrote Louise, with full context: “I wanted very much to ask you to go through the customary goodbye formality, but it I thought it might disgust you a little so I did’nt. It was so queer that I should want to, when three years ago I had never seen you, and I suppose in three years more—but I dont like to think of that, three years have’nt any right to make any difference and of course they will, and I suppose we will laugh at it all some day as other women do, it make me feel horribly to think of that, it will be worse than if we should hate each other. It is manifestly unfair that ‘feminine friendships’ should be unnatural, I agree with Miss De Pue that far.” That’s the passage in the image above. Mystery solved? Who cares. There seems to be little question that Cather’s sex, like objects in the Sandhills’ distance, may not have been what it appeared. But why fret? Go delight in the whole archive. Incidentally, the Library of America published her works in three volumes. It’s uneven, at times dull, like the Sandhills, but like the Sandhills, the poetry of the prose never fails, and there’s almost always something surprising over the crest. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



