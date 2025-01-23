The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The committee will discuss two requests to rename city facilities–one to rename the Community Wing of City Hall, where council meetings take place, for Jon Netts, the former mayor and council member who died in 2021, and the other to rename the main show tennis court at the Southern Recreation Center the “Friends Court,” in recognition of the Friends group at the tennis center.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here. The commission is expected to award a $14.1 million contract to Vecellio & Grogan i to get started with pier demolition and reconstruction.

Lee Greenwood in concert at Palm Coast’s Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. 7 p.m. Tickets $64 to $74. Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious awards nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others. See: “Lee Greenwood Brings His ‘God Bless the USA’ and American Spirit Tour to Palm Coast’s Fitz Arts Center.”

Notably: Must we not read Rousseau, let alone Rousseau’s Emile, his treaty on education, because he abandoned five children to foundling hospitals? Must we not watch “House of Cards” because Kevin Spacey was once alleged of sexual misconduct toward several people (he denied, he was found not liable in one case, acquitted in another), or laugh at Louis C.K. specials because of his issues under the table, or not watch any movies produced by Harvey Weinstein, that rogue of a thousand assaults (with Bill Cosby, it’s easy: his materials are not watchable anyway), or not read Celine because of his fascist sympathies and his racism–and so on: the list of the impermissible, by certain standards, would be very long, though the moral demarcation should not be as difficult: if no one was hurt in the production of a work of art, the work should be judged separately from its makers’ morals, on its own terms. If the work betrays a certain something about its makers’ morals, it’s a different matter. Judge that. But don’t remove, prohibit, or go all sanctimonious. So we come to Alice Munro, the 2013 Nobel Prize winner for literature, the Chekhov of the last century, the Canadian writer whose books have been removed from library shelves and ended up in a few shredders, too unfairly. Her daughter not too long ago revealed that she had been molested by Munro’s second husband when the daughter was 9, that Munro found out, and handled the situation terribly. The facts are not in dispute. The man turned himself in and served all of two years in probation. There’s been several good reported pieces on the case recently, in The New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine, Foreign Policy. Educators “wonder how to teach the writings of Alice Munro in wake of daughter’s revelations.” Reading headlines alone, you’d think Munro was the criminal. She was not. Without excusing the way she reacted once she learned a truth she might have suspected, it seems to be yet another example of our overly prosecutorial culture that she–or we–should pay the price of her cowardice and self-preserving selfishness (that seems to be the consensus judgment about the way she reacted) by de-shelving her. We now know what prompted her to write several of the stories she did after she became aware of the crime. The stories read in some parts like self-absolutions. That’s still no reason to condemn her to some sort of literary oblivion, at least for a generation, since in any case her work will reemerge largely unscathed by all this in some years: we don’t read Greek philosophers of the fifth and fourth and third centuries b.c. any less today because they may have done things with boys that would send them to prison for life today. But we read guardedly. —P.T.

