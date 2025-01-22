The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Wind chill values as low as 28 early. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

John Lennon’s ‘Lost Weekend,’ at Ocean Art Gallery, 197 E. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, Jan. 21 and 22. Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon’s lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs including several taken at Disney World, will be on display and available for purchase at Ocean Art Gallery. May Pang will be in attendance at Ocean Art Gallery both days from noon to 8 p.m., meeting customers, signing all prints and telling stories behind these limited-edition photographs of John Lennon.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. Today’s discussion will focus on book-banning. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]







Babylonian Craptivity Day 2: A couple of people, or rather two people who happen to be a couple–they run an Aibnb in town–prefaced their comments to the Palm Coast City Council Tuesday by saying a lot of wrongs were righted the day before, and hoping that the council would follow suit–by making regulatory exception enabling them to accommodate more guests at their Airbnb, and trailers with bikes during Bike Week and Oktoberfest. A third individual–the one who owes a local county about $100,000 or more in legal fees over his frivolous and slanderous complaints about former elected officials, going back years–repeated the trope without a crease of irony, just as the dear felon himself said yesterday, in a tactically crowd-controlled rotunda, that he was “saved by god to make America great again.” It was an awful address of course, stylistically and thematically: he seems incapable of finding a good writer to shine a little felicity on his prose. It’s not impossible. John C. Calhoun, the Bernard de Clairvaux of the South (and the man truly embodied by the latest president: Calhoun, the historian Richard Hofstadter wrote, was “the quasi-official rhapsodist of American nationalism”) made crimes against humanity sound glorious in his speeches justifying every atrocity of antebellum America (slavery, he said in 1937 on the Senate floor, “is instead of an evil, a good–a positive good”). But despite his American Carnage Redux speech, the old felon, curiously, did not wear his traditional hot pink scarlet tie, but a purplish one, leaving it to Vance, sitting with his knees spread as his creator spoke, to wear the big red one. The purple was the only dash of unifying colors of the entire occasion. The rest was more butchery. Biden just wore blue, and Harris wore a look from the designer known as Horrified. Ulysses Grant looked on from his marbled height, above the likes of Jeff Bezos, the Trump kids, Jared Kushner, Marco Rubio, Joe Rogan, Michael Boulos (Tiffany Trump’s husband and a fake Lebanese business tycoon), among those permitted to be within the inaugural orbit, but surprisingly no outright supremacists. The liberals in attendance did an excellent job of making their fetal position look upright as the oldest man ever to take the oath of office dd so at noon-oh-one. He then, among the dozens of executive orders aggregating to a form of martial law or reign of terror that he signed, he declared the Gulf of Mexico renamed to the Gulf of America. Hillary Clinton laughed out loud at that one, though no one laughed when he also said he’d return Denali, the mountain in Alaska, to its very briefly held former name of Mt. McKinley. I could go on. But it’s going to be a long captivity, and we’ll have nothing–we will be losing so much more–if not time to chronicle this death foretold. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



