The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 17, 2025

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Crystal Gayle at the Fitz, Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. 7 p.m. Tickets, $64-$74. Book here. Crystal Gayle was born Brenda Gail Webb in Paintsville, KY, on January 9. Her older sister was future superstar and Grand Ole Opry member Loretta Lynn, though Loretta had already left home by the time Brenda was born. To escape constant comparison to her sister, Crystal wisely developed her own vocal and musical style. She had 20 No. 1 country singles, beginning with “I’ll Get Over You” and including her signature song, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” That song earned Crystal a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and also made her album We Must Believe In Magic the first by a female country artist to go platinum. Pretty soon, Crystal was topping the charts and getting her own invitations to play the Opry. Crystal was awarded Female Vocalist of the Year in 1977 and 1978 by the Country Music Association Awards. The Academy of Country Music gave her the same award in 1976, 1977 and 1979.

‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre , 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan is a heart-wrenching yet hilarious story about a young child who creates a list of all the brilliant things in the world to help their struggling mother. From ice cream to construction cranes, this life-affirming play celebrates the beauty in everyday moments. Both touching and funny, it explores themes of hope, love, and resilience, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience.

‘Exit Laughing,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431., 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. Three southern ladies “borrow” the ashes of their beloved bridge partner from the funeral home for one of the wildest nights with a police raid and a male stripper, discovering all the fun life can bring.

Sermon: “Alas,” Chekhov wrote in his notebooks in an undated entry, as most were in that too-slim volume from an equally slim life (he died at 44), “what is terrible is not the skeletons, but the fact that I am no longer terrified by them.” It’s impossible to know if Chekhov, a physician, was referring to the brittles of his trade or to something more metaphorical, in his stories, say (and therefore maybe more real to him, if not to us: his stories certainly are more real than anything we read about Putin’s Russia). He was funny and morose, he was a fatalist (what Russian wasn’t?), he was beyond illusions, when, clearly, he wishes he’d had a few. He reached early in life that station most of us (thankfully though pitifully) never reach, that station where all veils, all pretenses, all hopes have been dropped. When was the X-ray invented? The National Library of Medicine tells us that “W.C. Röntgen reported the discovery of X-rays in December 1895 after seven weeks of assiduous work during which he had studied the properties of this new type of radiation able to go through screens of notable thickness. He named them X-rays to underline the fact that their nature was unknown.” By then Chekhov was at the height of his powers, nearing their and his end, a practitioner of X-ray technology since his early stories in the 1870s, his sentences cutting to as much as seeing through the bone. You can pick stories at random. Toward the end of “In the Graveyard,” the motley two or three people who find themselves by the grave of a man they knew read on his tombstone: “… forgettable friend Moushkine.” “Erasing the un,” writes Chekhov, “time had corrected the lies we tell ourselves.” —P.T.

