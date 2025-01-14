The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Following jury selection and opening arguments on Monday, the second day of trial is scheduled in the case of Daniel Rodriguez, at 8:30 a.m. Rodriguez, 27, is accused of raping a young boy over several years. He faces mandatory life in prison if convicted. See: “Daniel Rodriguez, 27, Rejects Plea, Opting for Trial and Risk of Life in Prison in Molestation of Young Boy.”

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Editorial Notebook: There is of course no similarity between the sordidness of Matt Gaetz and that of Bill Clinton’s, Clinton’s being less sordid than sophomoric, and never criminal, certainly never child-abusing, though Monica Lewinsky wasn’t too far into adulthood. Clinton had sex with women other than his wife: big deal. JFK’s sexual predation in a different time would have brought him up on charges. Clinton’s in comparison was pitiful, desperate, a bit tawdry, but mostly common, though what his wife would later called the “vast right-wing conspiracy” will make him out to be worthy of castration, and attempt to compare Gaetz to Clinton to diminish the gore that was Gaetz going back to his days in the Florida Legislature–going back to his father’s days, which are upon us again: neither man scores in matters of honor, let alone policy. Still, the Gaetz report brought back memories of the Starr Report, parts of which I recall reading while camping in snow somewhere in the northern reaches of British Columbia, or the southern reaches of the Yukon, the day it was released in primitive early-internet fonts and html. Lewisnky would later testify: “I had set up in his back office, I had brought an apple square and put a candle and had put his birthday presents out. And after he came back in and I sang happy birthday and he got his presents, I asked him * * * if we could share a birthday kiss in honor of our birthdays, because mine had been just a few weeks before. So, he said that that was okay and we could kind of bend the rules that day. And so * * * we kissed.” That was after the Oval Office sex, the cigar, the stain, when he had ended things, when she was desperately trying to start things up again. For all the tawdriness (and who are we, really, to so blithely judge what, at bottom, is always tawdry), so much of this reads like the story of two teenagers furtively playing hookie, and hookup. The tawdriness, the real tawdriness, was to come: Linda Tripp, Gingrich, Starr, and that vomit of sanctimony, Joe Lieberman, and so many others. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



