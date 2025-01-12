The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Democratic Party Congressional Candidates Meet and Greet: The Flagler County Democratic Party hosts three meet-and-greet sessions with the two Democratic candidates running in the Jan. 28 special primary election for the 6th Congressional District formerly held by Mike Waltz. President-Elect Donald Trump named Waltz his national security adviser. Seven candidates have qualified for the special election–three Democrats, two Republicans and two minor-party candidates. The two Democrats attending the meet and greet are George “GES” Selmont and Josh Weil. The sessions are at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at Democratic Party Headquarters, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Suite C214.

‘Exit Laughing,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431., 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. Three southern ladies “borrow” the ashes of their beloved bridge partner from the funeral home for one of the wildest nights with a police raid and a male stripper, discovering all the fun life can bring.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.







Notably: Ever since my wife Cheryl’s choice of moniker as grandma became Gigi I’ve had “Gigi l’amoroso” ringing in my ears, the song that became the Number 1 hit in Lebanon in 1974 and, I imagine, in France, the song by the French singer known as Dalida, big in Lebanon because she was born Egyptian and was later naturalized French. She died in 1987 at the mere age of 54, by her own hand, leaving a note that read: “La vie m’est insupportable. Pardonnez-moi.” “Life is unbearable for me. Forgive me.” She is buried in Montmartre Cemetery, the grounds that hold Berlioz, Francois Truffaut (the great movie director and writer), Degas, Offenbach, Zola, the Dumas (father and son), Chopin, Jim Morrison and so many more. It was fashionable, at least for my dear mother, to make fun of Dalida and to pretend that she didn’t like her, I suppose the way the rest of us relish saying Taylor Swift is unbearable (at least Philip Glass’s monotony is studied and rich, and punches surprises). So when I was younger I pretended to dislike her too. But now it’s impossible to hold back tears when I hear Gigi l’amoroso, a seven-minute song about a young Italian boy who wins all the hearts in his little Italian village until he decides to make it big in Hollywood–and gets his heart broken, returning to the old village in shame. It’s as cheesy as it gets, and Dalida gives it all her chevre, so I don’t know what the tears are about: nostalgia for 1974, the last year of peace in Lebanon? My mother, any thought of whom sends me reeling? Age? Dalida’s Levantine-accented French? My own heart so often broken by this country? I don;t know, but the song is its own amoroso, and Gigi chose her moniker well. —P.T.

Now this: The English lyrics are below, along with a sudden burst of Italian, in the original song,

Maybe someday you’ll come

To the village I’m from

Right by the bay of beautiful Napoli

Where each Saturday night

As the vino takes flight

We sing and dance and love of life is free

Giorgio plays the guitar

Sandro the mandolin

And me I dance and bang on the tambourine

But when Gigi appears

The hurrahs and the cheers

Come from the crowd as he begins to sing And in between each song

They shout and sing out strong We love you

Gigi l’Amoroso

The greatest Italian lover since man discovered fire

Gigi l’Amoroso

If you only knew what you make us do

With your songs of desire

For each and every one his favourite song

Volare, Come Prima, Ö Sole Mio Everyone loved Gigi

The baker’s wife would leave her shop just to hear him sing

The notary’s wife who was a saint blessed him and made the sign of the cross every time

He opened his mouth, and the widow, the young one

Tore her wigs to shreds and put on fancy lace

And on and on, everyone loved Gigi

Even me, even me, but

Rich as all USA

Who told him Hollywood wasn’t very far

Oh ! he liked what he heard

And believed every word

Like Valentino he’d become a star

We were all at the boat

With a lump in our throat

To wish him well and show him how much we cared

Everyone in the crowd were all openly proud

He’d made it now beyond the village square And when he said Goodbye

We all began to cry We love you

Gigi l’Amoroso

The greatest Italian lover since man discovered fire

Gigi l’Amoroso

If you only knew what you make us do

With your songs of desire

Arrivederci, Gigi, much success

The tears you see are tears of happiness Gigi…

We stayed ’till the boat was out of sight

And we all returned to the village, but

It wasn’t the same after he left

Everything seemed different

The baker’s wife refused to light the oven

The notary’s wife, wouldn’t even talk to her husband

She just kept counting her beads

And the widow, the young one, cried and went into mourning for a second time

And me… Many days have gone by

Oh the years how they fly

The fountain even cried we all missed him so

Not a word, not a sign

My heart measured the time

Oh Gigi, Gigi why did you have to go ?

Our performance went on

But the spirit was gone

Each song we sang was only a memory

At the end of our show

As the silence would grow

Each night I’d hear his haunting melody If you only knew

What you make us do

With your songs of desire

Gigi… Gigi !?

Is that you in the shadow?

It is you Gigi

Come closer!

Oh let me look at you

You are crying ? But why are you crying ?

Oh ! l’American !

Now I understand

What do they know except Rock and Roll and “Baby, Baby, Baby”

That’s not for you, you are Giuseppe, Fabrizio, Luca Santini

And you are Napoletano !

Listen Gigi, listen… that’s Giorgio playing

And that, that’s Sandro’s mandolin

Wait, Gigi, wait !

I’ll get my tambourine

Wait, you can’t leave like that !

This is your home!

Listen… you hear them Gigi ?

The whole town is coming !

They want you to sing Gigi !

To sing for them

They love you Gigi, everybody loves you

Sing Gigi ! Canta ! Bravo !!! Bravo !

Carmella, Carmella Carmella lo sai che é arrivato Gigi Cesarina

Cesarina scendi è arrivato Gigi da Hollywood ! Ma se te lo dico io che é arrivato scendi no

Guaglione, guaglione guaglione corri va a dire a zio Gennaro Che é arrivato lo zio Gigi dall’AmericaBravo ! To each and everyone his favourite song

Volare, Come Prima, Ô Sole Mio

We love you Gigi l’Amoroso

The greatest Italian lover since man discovered fire

Gigi l’Amoros If you only knew what you make us do

With your songs of desire

To each and everyone his favourite song

Volare, Come Prima, Ô Sole Mio

We love you Gigi l’Amoroso…













