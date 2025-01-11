The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 11, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

The Isaacs at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. $64-$74. Multifaceted award-winning group The Isaacs have spent five decades creating the undeniable family harmonies and distinct sound that have made them a favorite among audiences everywhere. They toured with country superstar Reba McEntire this last spring and they are currently writing for their next album project that will take them in the studio early next year with renowned producer-extraordinaire, Dave Cobb. As matriarch Lily and her three children Ben, Sonya and Becky celebrate their 50th anniversary, the 2021 Grand Ole Opry inductees and Gospel Music Hall of Famers continue to build on the legacy first launched by the family back in 1971, with a newfound excitement and never-waning passion for the music they love to make. The masterful vocalists, instrumentalists and songwriters are known for their ability to bridge and blend genres, and their sound has led to invites from high-profile contemporaries including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Paul Simon and many more to sing on over 50 albums and share many stages across the country.

‘Exit Laughing,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431., 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. Three southern ladies “borrow” the ashes of their beloved bridge partner from the funeral home for one of the wildest nights with a police raid and a male stripper, discovering all the fun life can bring.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Notably: This was cute. Typically Lebanese cute by half (the Lebanese urge to show off is as ingrained as the urge to sell, seduce and slit throats). As the Lebanese parliament finally managed to vote for a new president after a two-year deadlock (that’s how they still do it in Lebanon, that Levantine limp of half-backed democracy: members of parliament are elected by direct popular vote, the president is elected only by members of parliament), a legislator voted for Bernie Sanders. The Bernie Sanders. It was of course the first time in Lebanese history that an American got a vote for president, a Jewish American, so it had to count for something. But in confessional Lebanon, only a Maronite Christian may be elected, and Benie, alas, is no Maronite. But it was worth a try. He’d be my vote, as a Lebanese expat. —P.T. Lebanon: One MP casts a ballot for Bernie Sanders for President. Speaker Nabih Berri goes “what?” Unfortunately Bernie is not eligible for the position as he is not a Maronite Christian. https://t.co/escl57Yh68 pic.twitter.com/QVNNJMTEHl — Liam 🇵🇸 (@Hezbolsonaro) January 9, 2025

Now this:













