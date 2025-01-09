The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. “From the Wilderness to the Research Laboratory: My Quest to Uncover the Mysterious Healing Properties of Plants”. Dr. Nadja B. Cech, Patricia A. Sullivan Professor of Chemistry, University of North Carolina Greensboro, will be the speaker. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture. See previous lectures here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon 32164. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.





Notably: How do you say Chernobyl (or Three Mile Island) in Chinese? Why, this way: 切尔诺贝利（或三哩岛）(Thank you Google.) From Statista: According to the Global Energy Monitor, the world’s total nuclear power capacity is currently at 396 gigawatts (GW), with a further 299 GW of capacity underway, whether that’s through nuclear plants that have been announced, or are in the pre-construction or construction phases. The United States is the current leader in nuclear capacity, with 102 GW as of July 2024. It is followed by France (64 GW), China (58 GW), Russia (29 GW), South Korea (27 GW) and Canada (15). But the status quo is soon to change, with China set to rise to pole position in the coming years. A total of 104 prospective reactors are currently in development across 22 nuclear power plants in the country, accounting for 118 GW of capacity. If they are completed and the present 58 GW of capacity of nuclear reactors remain online, then the country will have 176 GW capacity in total. Although the U.S. will remain in a high second place, it will trail some way behind, due to only planning to build an additional 7 GW of capacity. This capacity will be over 30 prospective reactors across 8 power plants. If these reactors were to all stay online, it would bring the country’s total to 109 GW. However, there are plans for the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to retire its two reactors in 2030, while the Salem nuclear power plant’s reactors are licensed to run until 2036 and 2040. Together, these four reactors being switched off will account for an estimated 5 GW loss. The other two countries with scheduled retirings of reactors shown on this chart are Russia, where five reactors will retire (totalling -4 GW) and one reactor in Ukraine (-1 GW). —P.T.

Now this:













