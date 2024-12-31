The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 31

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Nothing doing today. Time for Veuve-Cliquot.







Notably: An item worth rear-view mirroring 365 days from now. From Statista: “Eight in ten respondents said that next year, we can expect the world to warm further still. This belief was most widespread in Indonesia (91 percent), the Philippines (89 percent) and Malaysia (88 percent). In a similar vein, more than seven in ten (72 percent) of respondents said they expect to see more extreme weather events in the country that they live in than last year. Meanwhile, many respondents were doubtful over whether the government in their country would introduce more demanding targets to reduce carbon emissions more quickly, with only 52 percent of respondents saying it was likely authorities would act in such a way. Respondents in China were the most optimistic about this prospect (84 percent). Views on whether the conflicts currently raging in the Middle East and Ukraine will come to an end in 2025 were pessimistic. Only around two in ten people thought it would be the case in the Middle East. In Ukraine, closer to three in ten thought the same, but this still marks a four percentage point drop on predictions from the same time one year ago. Just one in three people worldwide thought that people in their country would become more tolerant of one another, marking a fall of two percentage points since last year. In terms of the online world, nearly two thirds of respondents said that they expect AI will replace jobs in their country in 2025. At the same time, 43 percent agreed that AI will lead to many new jobs being created in their country. When asked whether respondents thought that many more people will live in virtual worlds next year, 59 percent of respondents agreed it likely would be the case – up from 56 percent in 2022.” —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

December 2024 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy Cinematique of Daytona Beach No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.



