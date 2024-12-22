The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Miracle on 34th Street at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. $15 for adults, $10 for children. When a department store Santa claims he’s the real deal, his case goes all the way to the Supreme Court. A little girl’s belief makes the difference. Radio style show with live sound effects and holiday carols. Be our studio audience!

Christmas Cabaret at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Ave, St. Augustine. 2 p.m. This Christmas Cabaret concert showcases our talent throughout Northeastern Florida for all to see, with performances of Modern Christmas songs.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.







Notably: Arthurdale is a tiny burg in northeast West Virginia, not far from Morgantown, home of the University of West Virginia. It was a different sort of Babcock Ranch, that massive development in Charlotte and Lee counties run almost entirely on solar power. It was a 1,200-acre Depression-era anti-poverty experiment called Arthurdale Homestead launched by Eleanor Roosevelt to house and employ former coal miners and “woodsmen.” Dailey and Eleanor were similarly established communities further south and west, also in West Virginia, as were 94 other communities across the country. FDR delivered a commencement address at the Arthurdale Homestead school in 1938. Calling the experiment an “outstanding contribution” to the New Deal, though Gore Vidal described Arthurdale differently in a review of a book on Eleanor in 1971: “This was a fine dream and a bureaucratic catastrophe. The houses were haphazardly designed, while the factory was not forthcoming (for years any industrialist who wanted to be invited to the White House had only to suggest to Eleanor that he might bring industry to Arthurdale). The right wing of course howled about socialism.” o the New York Times in 1965, “New Deal Antipoverty Projects Now Are Prosperous Suburbs,” it headlined in a 1965 article on page 12 (page 1 had a two-column article about the 1964 New York World’s Fair–incidentally, where Walt Disney introduced his Carousel of Progress, still staged at Magic Kingdom–running up a $17.5 million deficit, the equivalent of $178 million today.) A hosiery mill was built at Arthurdale, but it didn’t function long. It eventually became part of the Sterling Faucet Company of Morgantown, just as “many of the attractive stone houses are owned or rented by members of the faculty at the University of West Virginia.” Today Arturdail hails as “The Nation’s First New Deal Community,” or “Eleanor’s Little Village.” But it has mostly been forgotten by the United States of Amnesia (to borrow Vidal’s phrase, which he attributed, I think, to Louis Auchincloss), though the Preston County Economic Development Authority likes to point out that “The New Deal Homestead Museum is a multi-building museum comprises a forge filled with original tools, an Esso service station reminiscent of a bygone era, the historic Center Hall, the original federal government administration building, and a fully restored Arthurdale homestead. The museum Craft Shop specializes in handmade items created by WV artisans! Today, the area’s population is approximately 780.” Clicking on the link in the quote leads to a page that announces: “Museum Closed in Observation of Independence Day, July 3, 2019.” —P.T.

