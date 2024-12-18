The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Jeff Hoffman headlines Tiger Bay’s annual holiday dinner celebration. Hoffman is an award-winning Global Entrepreneur, Worldwide Motivational Speaker, Bestselling Author, Humanitarian, Co-Founder of Priceline.com. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $60 for members, $65 for non-members with invitation. The holiday dinner celebration will afford ample time to mingle with community leaders, club members and guests; while enjoying savory hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment and a cash bar. The main event features a delicious holiday dinner & dessert. Festive holiday attire. Meal Choices:Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Herb Crusted Baked Salmon, Vegetable Wellington. Hoffman’s topic: “Tech Waves in Travel: How New Technologies and Innovations Are Transforming the Travel Industry.” In his career, Hoffman has been the founder of multiple startups, he has been the CEO of both public and private companies, and he has served as a senior executive in many capacities. Jeff has been part of a number of well-known successful startups, including Priceline.com/Booking.com, uBid.com and more. Jeff is the Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, which works with entrepreneurs in 190 countries, as well as being a founding board member of The Unreasonable Group, whose 289 portfolio companies have raised $6.6 billion in funding and have positively impacted more than 720 million lives worldwide.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.







Notably: Buc-ee’s should get out more. —P.T.

Now this: Excerpts from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio BWV 248, Netherlands Bach Society:













