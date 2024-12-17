The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School board holds-a closed door session at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss security and union contracts.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.





Notably: It’s been a while since we could celebrate a new publication, a newspaper especially. Here’s one: Country Highway. It defies the conventions of today’s newspapers. It’s published only six times a year, in broadsheet format. It’s non-ideological without being a-political. It’s modernist in reporting and nostalgic in layout. It’s rich in stories and variety. I’ve been reading Wade Graham’s enormously long “Beyond the Dead Pool,” an account of his trip down the dying and desecrated Colorado River, for a few days. It reminds me of Edward Abbey’s famous piece in Desert Solitaire on the Colorado before Glen Canyon Dam was built (“The beavers had to go and build another goddamned dam on the Colorado”). An excerpt from Graham’s piece: “In 1980, Ronald Reagan, a swaggering, wisecracking embodiment of US Cold War truculence in the face of its ungodly, communist enemies, was elected president. Like Reagan’s presidency, reaching Full Pool at Lake Powell amounted to the delayed fulfillment of promises made to Americans, or at least some Americans, in the 1950s: the successful culmination of the Cold War through indomitable will and technological prowess, projected into American living rooms by cathode-ray tubes. Full Pool was a battle won in the nation’s other endless war, the war against wasteful, irrational nature, which would be transformed by man’s rational technology from natural menace to natural resource.” The pool, of course is no longer full, and the Reagan swagger has, as Max Boot tells us in his new book, that tome of disillusion, proved to be what the man himself was if you looked close enough: mostly a chuckling mirage. Country Highway says it’s print-only, but in fact it has a pretty elaborate online version of the print newspaper, if you pay for it (in replica form). The editors, Walter Kirn–a younger Wendell Berry–and David Samuels, have a healthy dislike of all medias social, and respect the printed word too much to pander to its effluent disseminations in any other way but through what they call on the front page “America’s only newspaper.” It may well be. “[W]hen I read “County Highway,” it feels like there’s a recurring tension between optimism and faith in America, and a mourning of what’s been lost in the country,” Max Savage of the Montana Free Press said in a question to Kirn, part of an interview on the paper. A very quick run-through of some of the articles in this issue: A wry profile of Bitcoiners, a piece on South Phoenix I haven’t figured out yet (this is another characteristic of Country Highway: you will not see lead paragraphs or “nut” graphs that sum it all up for you. You have to read, and at times read half way through the riverine piece, to figure out what’s going on). Samuels writes a long piece on a Trump rally in Montana (“Donald Trump’s rallies aren’t cool. Like you, probably, I’ve watched them on TV, first as a supposed harbinger of the coming American fascist state, and then as a species of light comic relief while folding laundry. Generally speaking, I prefer loud guitars and 7th-inning home runs or simply sitting outside on the porch of my farmhouse and watching grass grow.”) He gives Trump pointers for being an entertaining storyteller. There’s an article from “The Invisible America” about “The Longest Yard Sale,” apparently a 700-mile event along U.S. Route 127, through Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The more you get into Country Highway, the more it reads like a print version of This American Life, a show I have listened to, in segments, maybe twice. There’s an enormously long piece about recycling at the Oregon Country Fair and something about an old VW bus. There’s a piece about Keith Jarrett, the tragic keyboard jazz composer and performer who had to give it up because of strokes and paralysis. There’s a lot more. The latest issue has a piece on the Asheville flood I can’t wait to read but for Briefings like this that keep me away from it, and a piece by Tama Janowitz! I haven’t seen that name in print since the Reagan years. For some odd, probably bigoted reason, when I think Tama Janowitz, I think Tonya Harding in print. I only heard about Country Highway because they sent me a complimentary copy somehow. I hadn’t asked for it. I was hooked. I shelled out for a three-year suscription. It now arrives in the sort of thick-see-through cellophane they used to wrap porno mags in, as I recall from my days when I’d furtively buy the odd Penthouse at the Korean convenience store at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 40th Street, coming off the subway at Lowery Street in Queens. The unwrapping of Country Highway is its own evocation. I don’t have this much fun reading the New York Review of Books, let alone the New Yorker, which has fallen on its hip. The paper is offering a two-year deal for $89. Take it. —P.T.

Now this:

