The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s inland Flagler, in the lower 40s in Palm Coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph, and warmer in Flagler Beach, with lows in the upper 40s but north winds of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris and Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

Free Clinic Open House: The Flagler Free Clinic hosts its Holiday Open House on Friday, December 6th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 703 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The gathering is an opportunity to celebrate the season, connect with the clinic’s team, and learn more about its vital role in providing healthcare to those in need. Musical entertainment is provided by AJ Belletto and refreshments will be served. This event is designed to support and celebrate the Flagler Free Clinic’s impact in the community. The Flagler Free Clinic has been a beacon of hope for uninsured individuals in Flagler and Volusia counties, offering essential medical and dental care free of charge. Through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community partners, the clinic has been able to provide over $2 million worth of services annually, transforming lives one patient at a time.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

‘The Country Girl’ at City Repertory Theatre: CRT features “The Country Girl” by Clifford Odet as a staged reading at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5, Friday Dec. 6 and Saturday Dec. 7, and at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. Odets’s play tells the story of Frank Elgin, a once-lauded actor who’s become mired in booze even as he’s hoping to return to his past glory, while his ever-faithful wife, Georgie, struggles to keep him from tumbling into an alcoholic abyss. CRT is staging some of its leading stars and veterans, including Director John Sbordone. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Addiction v. Redemption in City Repertory Theatre’s Production of Clifford Odets’s ‘Country Girl‘”









Free Family Art Night: “Textured Turtles”, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Santa in Bunnel: The Bunnell Police Department will be escorting Santa through the Bunnell neighborhoods located south of East Moody Boulevard, south of West Moody Boulevard, through Pine Forest, down Old Haw Creek Road plus in the Deen Road area. When you hear the sirens, go to your window, open the door or head to your yard. The sirens will announce that Santa is near. Be sure to wave and cheer as Santa passes by. If you miss Santa in one of these neighborhoods this night, he will be at Christmas in Bunnell on December 13th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Santa will also be coming back to town on Friday, December 20th to visit other Bunnell neighborhoods.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

A Christmas Carol at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Adult $30, Senior $28, Student/Child $12; Groups of 8 or more, $25 per ticket. A $5 per ticket processing charge is added to all purchases. As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker. Get ready to unwrap the true spirit of the holidays in an unforgettable experience with A Christmas Carol, a musical adorned with original enchanting melodies by the maestro Milton Granger and performed by a live band. This festive explosion of joy and redemption promises to transport you into the heart of Dickens’ timeless tale. With a live band providing the soul-stirring soundtrack, this production transforms into a captivating celebration of the season, weaving together the magic of music and the power of Dickens’ iconic story. Join the festivities as you embark on Scrooge’s transformative journey.





Notably: The conveyor belt picks up a little speed. From Statista: “The number of executions carried out in the United States after the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976 reached 1,600 in late September as Emmanuel Littlejohn and Alan Eugene Miller were killed in Oklahoma and Alabama. While Littlejohn was executed despite having been recommended for clemency, Miller died by the controversial method of nitrogen gas inhalation – only the second American to die this way and his second execution after a botched injection attempt in 2022. After the turn of the century, the number of executions in the U.S. had continued to fall and hit a low in Covid year 2021 at just 11. Since then, executions have risen again. According to The Death Penalty Information Center, there were 18 in 2022, 24 in 2023 and with a quarter of the year still to go, 18 by the end of September 2024. This includes five executions carried out in the past 1.5 weeks, also in South Carolina, Texas and Missouri. Execution numbers would have been even lower in 2020 and 2021, had the federal government not resumed executions after a 17 years hiatus in 2020 under President Donald Trump. A total of 10 inmates died in 2020 and another three in January of 2021. With a EU-wide decision not to export lethal drugs anymore in 2011 and Pfizer as the last FDA-approved company pulling its products from executions in 2016, states that carry out the death penalty have run into severe sourcing problems in past years, causing executions by injection to be postponed or not even scheduled. States have since scrambled to find alternative sources to start executions again – which led to some botched attempts using new drugs.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



