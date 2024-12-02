The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 2, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Felony court is not in session today.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss rules and procedures of the commission and go through committee assignments for the year.

Teens and Tweens: Donuts with an Advocate, 4 to 5 p.m. at Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Questions about life, healthy relationships, finding resources: this is for you, hosted by Ren from the Family Life Center. In the Teen spot. For ages 10-18.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.











Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy qualify.

The Goal: 100 houses. Houses so far: 60







Notebook: In a 2012 reconsideration of A Clockwork Orange, the 1962 novel that made him mildly famous when it was published, and world-famous when Stanley Kubrick directed the movie in 1971, Anthony Burgess wrote this: “Novelists put dirty language into the mouths of their characters, and they show these characters fornicating or going to the toilet. Moreover, it is not a useful trade, as is that of the carpenter or the pastry cook. The novelist passes the time for you between one useful action and another; he helps to fill the gaps that appear in the serious fabric of living. He is a mere entertainer, a sort of clown.” It is a strange if not defined understanding of what “useful” is. More surprising for a novelist: “His use of words is not to be taken too seriously. The President of the United States uses words, the physician or garage mechanic or army general or philosopher uses words, and these words seem to relate to the real world, a world in which taxes must be levied and then avoided, cars have to be run, sicknesses cured, great thoughts thought and decisive battles engaged. No creator of plots or personages, however great, is to be thought of as a serious thinker—not even Shakespeare.” Burgess had the writer’s tendency to shock (this is the author of A Clockwork Orange, after all, a novel premised on shock). But this is a sadly materialist, reductive view of life, of what he calls “the real world,” especially for a novelist (he wrote 50 books after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, the first three written at top speed in order to get them published and leave a bit of money for his wife and son after his death. Naturally, he did not die on schedule). Is the “real world,” the “serious fabric of living” to be reduced to paying taxes, fixing cars, fighting wars (killing!), bypassing hearts? Is that what we live for? To count the days and pay our dues in an endless loop of dues and bills-paying? I thought it was the reverse: we toil to live. We toil and pay taxes and hopefully survive the bypass in order that we may not merely live but, if we’re lucky, love, life. What is life at heart–in its only truly valuable essence–but the chance to know beauty, pleasure, to be epicureans, to know love and truth–if we’re lucky–and to avoid pain? Aren’t books and literature among the more aesthetically easy ways to live? How are three hours spent on a couch with Watch the North Wind Rise or hiking the Badlands of South Dakota any less “useful” to a life than getting an oil change? How is the oil change–or the bypass–more useful, rather than a pitiful interruption of life as it ought to be lived? “But don’t read like children read, to have fun,” Flaubert wrote a correspondent, “nor even the way the ambitious like to read, to learn. Read to live.” To Flaubert, reading was life. (He would not have approved of Updike: “My purpose in reading has ever secretly been not to come and judge but to come and steal,” Updike tells us in Odd Jobs). Or as Philip Roth put it: “I read fiction to be freed from my own suffocatingly narrow perspective on life and to be lured into imaginative sympathy with a fully developed narrative point of view not my own. It’s the same reason that I write.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



