The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

A Christmas Carol at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Adult $30, Senior $28, Student/Child $12; Groups of 8 or more, $25 per ticket. A $5 per ticket processing charge is added to all purchases. As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker. Get ready to unwrap the true spirit of the holidays in an unforgettable experience with A Christmas Carol, a musical adorned with original enchanting melodies by the maestro Milton Granger and performed by a live band. This festive explosion of joy and redemption promises to transport you into the heart of Dickens’ timeless tale. With a live band providing the soul-stirring soundtrack, this production transforms into a captivating celebration of the season, weaving together the magic of music and the power of Dickens’ iconic story. Join the festivities as you embark on Scrooge’s transformative journey.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy qualify.

Notably: The top of the front page of the Sept. 25 edition of Le Temps, the Swiss daily, featured a story about the death by suicide of an unidentified 64-year-old American in the woods outside Schaffhouse near the German border. The American had slipped herself inside the Sarco, closed the lid, and a few minutes later, died. I don’t know why proponents and purveyors of assisted suicide choose such rudimentary means, or terminology, for their wares. Kevorkian and his strange VW bus, and now, The Sarco. The Sarco’s method isn’t the problem, but why call it that? Sarco is short for sarcophagus, a word most people outside of New Orleans or Levantine civilizations have no reason to know. My idea of a sarcophagus is either the sumptuous Roman tombs of Tyr in Lebanon, or the more cryptic tombs of Christian influencers, like Thomas Moore’s in Canterbury. Maybe the name is not the point. The purpose is nobler than the name: to give an individual the ultimate right. We do not choose to be born. It should absolutely be our right to choose to die. The reasons, I think, are either secondary or none of others’ business: in the choice is the freedom to die without giving accounts. “The Sarco represents the future of dying,” The Last Resort, the organization that, well, birthed the Sarco, states on its website. The Sarco is a “A 3D-printed capsule that gives the user the ultimate control over the timing of her/his death. The Sarco works by lowering the level of oxygen in the capsule to lethal levels. The person inside breathes normally. Consciousness is lost within seconds. Death follows peacefully a few minutes later.” It takes an organization to make it happen (you can’t just buy a sarco, choose a nice spot in the woods and go. Well, you can, but someone has to pick up what remains.) So there is complicity, and therefore legalities. The inspiration for the Sarco was Tony Nicklinson, the Brit who died at 58 after suffering from “locked-in syndrome,” “an incurable condition in which a patient loses all motor functions but remains awake and aware, with all cognitive abilities. He had spent the last seven years paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak, feed himself or even clean his own teeth, communicating through a system that allowed him to write messages on a computer screen by blinking his eyes,” according to the New York Times. British authorities had denied him the right to end his life. He died six days later. Dr Philip Nitschke got to work on the Sarco. What followed is summed up in a headline in the Independent: “Suicide machine that could be controlled by the blink of an eye sparks euthanasia debate.” Then, “The Last Resort was founded by a small international collective of human rights advocates.” Its director is Dr Florian Willet, who was present at the time of the American’s death in the Swiss woods. The woman was not charged except for the cost of the nitrogen used to kill her. Here’s the issue: Immediately afterward, Swiss authorities arrested Willet, because the Sarco was not lawful, even though assisted suicide is. As one paper describes it: “Switzerland seems to be the only country in which the law limits the circumstances in which assisted suicide is a crime, thereby decriminalising it in other cases, without requiring the involvement of a physician. Consequently, non-physicians have participated in assisted suicide. The law has explicitly separated the issue of whether or not assisting death should be allowed in some circumstances, from that of whether physicians should do it. This separation has not resulted in moral desensitisation of assisted suicide and euthanasia.” Willet has been in prison for 64 days. Allegations have emerged: strangulation marks around the American woman’s neck, though “The woman had skull base osteomyelitis, a rare bone infection that a source close to the Last Resort suggested may have caused the neck marks,” the London Times reported. The Last Resort called the allegation “ridiculous and absurd.” Before her death, the American woman is quoted as saying that her two grown-up children “completely agree that this is my decision — and they are behind me 100 per cent,” and described preparations for her death as a “wonderful” experience that was “easy and less traumatic than I expected.” —P.T.

