The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

All government offices, the Sheriff’s Office, police departments, courts and schools are closed today, as are most businesses. Don’t fight too much, don’t eat too much, don’t talk politics more than necessary, and don’t be a fool (or a killer) and attempt to drive drunk.

Trash collection: In Palm Coast, Bunnell and unincorporated Flagler County, waste and recycling collection are suspended today. Recycling services for Thursday, November 28, will be moved to Saturday, November 30 in palm Coast and in the county. In Flagler Beach, however, trash pickup for the week of Thanksgiving will be on a normal schedule. There will be service on Thanksgiving Day.

Policing caution: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols in residential areas, business districts, and roadways throughout Flagler County during Thanksgiving weekend. The Sheriff’s Operations Center in Bunnell and District 2 Office in Palm Coast will be closed on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, and will reopen to the public on Monday, December 2. The FCSO Communications Center remains open 365 days a year, and residents should call 9-1-1 for emergencies or the non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 for non-emergencies.











Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy qualify.

The Goal: 100 houses. Houses so far: 60







Notably: Thank you, readers. —P.T.

Now this: Piazzolla’s “Oblivion.”









