The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy qualify.

Notably: Have a look at the map above, of the countries that stockpile landmines, and compare it to the map below, the countries that still kill human beings in government’s name. Not an exact match, but close. Especially troubling: the United States aligns with the most barbaric and regressive nations on both counts. “Anti-personnel landmines, little hidden devils, blow up tens of thousands of people each year, often long after a war is over,” The Economist wrote. “Most countries, their faces rubbed in the painful facts, now agree that the military uses of these mines is outweighed by the humanitarian cost in civilian lives and limbs.” That’s from a 1997 article, when the United States during the Clinton administration was leading an effort to support a United Nations resolution banning landmine. By 2020, 160 nations had banned the “little hidden devils.” Not the United States. The United States was building new ones and the Pentagon was developing new tactics built around their uses, thanks to the first Trump administration: “The Trump administration, which came into office pledging to end “endless wars,” has now embraced weapons prohibited by more than 160 countries, and is readying them for future use,” The Times reported in February 2020. “Cluster bombs and antipersonnel land mines, deadly explosives known for maiming and killing civilians long after the fighting ended, have become integral to the Pentagon’s future war plans — but with little public rationale offered for where and why they would be used.” And now Biden is sending a rain of mines to Ukraine. —P.T.

